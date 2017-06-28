Fast Facts
- Arab countries submit demands
- Kuwaiti mediation
- Turkish troops deployment
- Al Jazeera, sympathy for Qatar banned
- 11 countries severe ties
- Borders, airspace closed
Developments from Week 1 (June 5-11) since several countries, including Saudi Arabia, United Arab Emirates, Bahrain and Egypt, cut ties with Qatar on June 5. (All times local Doha time)
11 June 2017 - Sunday
11:50pm: Qatar inaugurates direct maritime service between Hamad Port and Oman's Sohar Port
-
Qatar Ports Management has launched a new direct service linking Hamad port in the Qatari capital with Sohar Port in the Sultanate of Oman.
-
At a press conference held at Hamad Port, Qatar Ports Management said: "In light of the recent developments in the region, Mwani Qatar (Qatar Ports Management) and its partners have ensured the business continuity of its ports and shipping operations in and out of Qatar to mitigate the impact of any action that would affect the imports and exports to and from the country."
-
The service will operate three times a week and journey's will take up to one and a half days.
-
FIFA president Gianni Infantino has said he does not believe the diplomatic crisis which involves 2022 World Cup host nation Qatar will threaten its hosting of the tournament.
-
In an interview published in Swiss newspapers Le Matin Dimanche and Sonntagszeitung, Infantino said he expects the diplomatic situation will be back to normal by the time the tournament is played in five and a half years time.
-
Infantino said that FIFA was watching the situation and was in regular contact with the Qatari authorities.
-
Nationals of countries that cut diplomatic ties with Qatar this week are free to remain in the Gulf state.
-
There is no change in policy towards the nationals of "brotherly and friendly countries which cut or reduced diplomatic relations following the malicious and hostile campaigns against Qatar," Qatar's state news agency (QNA) reports.
-
Iran is sending two warships to Oman before they start their mission in international waters near the coast of Yemen, the country's navy says.
-
The two ships, an Alborz destroyer and a Bushehr logistics warship, will go to the north of the Indian Ocean and Gulf of Aden.
-
The Gulf of Aden is a strategic shipping lane which connects the Indian ocean with the Red Sea and Suez Canal.
-
Iraq's prime minister has rejected Saudi and UAE media claims that a $500m ransom was paid by Qatar to Shia Muslim armed groups in Iraq to secure the release of 26 kidnapped Qatari hunters.
-
Haider al-Abadi said the money was received by the Iraqi government and that the sum was still in the Iraqi central bank.
-
He added that the money was "never cashed out."
-
Qatar's National Human Rights Committee has called a Saudi, UAE and Bahrain initiative to assist mixed-citizenship families who face the prospect of being split up, a "face-saving" exercise.
-
It said a hotline set up by the three countries to assist mixed Qatari families who faced the prospect of deportation and expulsion was "too vague to have any practical impact" and was "void of a mechanism to be of assistance to those affected."
- It called for an end to the blockade on Qatar and urged the countries to abide by international human rights treaties.
-
US Secretary of State Rex Tillerson and Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov call for dialogue over Qatar-GCC dispute.
- Russian Foreign Ministry said in a statement that the two leaders spoke on the phone and "discussed the consequences of the decision by a number of Arab countries to break diplomatic ties with Qatar."
-
It noted that "Sergey Lavrov and Rex Tillerson pointed to the need of resolving disagreements through negotiations and expressed their willingness to contribute to such efforts."
-
Qatar hosted the Taliban at the request of the US government, the special envoy on counterterrorism for Qatar's foreign minister told Al Jazeera.
- Mutlaw Al Qahtani said the Gulf country hosted the Taliban "by request by the US government" and as part of Qatar's "open-door policy, to facilitate talks, to mediate and to bring peace".
-
He added that Qatar "was facilitating the talks between the Americans, the Taliban and the government of Afghanistan".
- The Taliban opened its "political office" in Qatar in 2013.
3:13pm: Inside Story - Blockade on Qatar 'toying' with people's lives
-
Human rights group Amnesty International has condemned the blockade taken by Saudi Arabia, the UAE and Bahrain against Qatar, saying the countries are toying with the lives of thousands of Gulf residents as part of their dispute with Qatar.
-
On Monday, the three Gulf countries ordered Qatari nationals to leave their countries within 14 days.
-
Their citizens were also given the same time to leave Qatar. As a result, hundreds of mixed-families are facing the grim prospect of being separated from their loved ones.
-
The US Secretary of State Rex Tillerson has urged Saudi Arabia and its allies to ease their blockade on Qatar, saying it is causing unintended humanitarian consequences.
-
So, how can human rights be protected in the political crisis?
-
Kuwait on Sunday said that Qatar is willing to hold a dialogue with Gulf Arab countries that cut ties with it and was ready to listen to their concerns, in the latest twist of a major diplomatic rift.
-
"(Kuwait) affirms the readiness of the brothers in Qatar to understand the reality of the qualms and concerns of their brothers and to heed the noble endeavours to enhance security and stability," Kuwait's state-run KUNA news agency quoted Foreign Minister Sheikh Sabah al-Khalid al-Sabah as saying on Sunday.
12:25pm - Ethiopia support Kuwait's mediation initiative
-
Ethiopia said it backs Kuwait's mediation efforts to end the Qatar-Gulf diplomatic dispute, adding it will play a constructive role for a peaceful resolution of the crisis.
-
In a statement carried by state media on Saturday, Ethiopia's foreign ministry said it did not support any kind of negative media reports that incite instability in countries.
-
The ministry also said it will continue working together with countries to fight against the "global threat of terrorism".
-
Kuwait and Oman, also members of the Gulf Cooperation Council, did not join Saudi Arabia, the United Arab Emirates and Bahrain in severing ties with Qatar. In recent days, Kuwait's emir, Sheikh Sabah Al Ahmad Al Sabah, has held talks with Gulf leaders as part of an initiative to resolve the crisis.
11:45am - Qatar's charity body denies 'terrorism' allegations
-
The official overseer of Qatar's charities rejected allegations that charitable groups in the country supported "terrorism" following the release of a blacklist by four Arab countries.
-
"The Regulatory Authority for Charitable Activities (RACA) deplores the accusation that Qatari humanitarian organisations support terrorism," the body said in an official statement on Sunday.
-
RACA has succeeded in protecting NGOs based in Doha "from the risk of being exploited to launder money and finance terrorism", it said, adding that it is prepared to take legal action against the Arab states to protect the humanitarian work its charities do.
10:21am - Iran Air says five planes of food have arrived to Qatar
-
Iran's national carrier says that five planes of food exports, including fruit and vegetables, have been sent to Qatar, which has been hit by a land, air and sea blockade imposed by three Arab Gulf countries.
-
Each aircraft carried about 90 tonnes of cargo, "while another plane will be sent today," Iran Air spokesman Shahrokh Noushabadi told the AFP news agency on Sunday.
-
Three ships loaded with 350 tonnes of food were also set to leave an Iranian port for Qatar, the Tasnim news agency quoted a local official as saying.
-
Food imports were affected after Saudi Arabia ordered the closure of Qatar's only land border.
-
Qatar, which relies heavily on food imports, assured residents it has taken measures to ensure that normal life continues.
8:49am - Gulf countries announce hotline for mixed Qatari families
-
Saudi Arabia, the United Arab Emirates and Bahrain, which have cut ties with Qatar, announced via state media on Sunday the creation of hotlines to help families with Qatari members.
-
The statements carried by their official news agencies did not specify what services the hotline would provide.
-
The moves against Qatar include a land, air and sea blockade, as well as a ban on Qatari citizens from entering the three countries. Qatari nationals were also ordered to leave within 14 days, leaving hundreds of mixed-citizenship Qatari couples with the grim prospect of being split from their families.
-
Amnesty International criticised the measures as sweeping and arbitrary and said they had split up families and destroyed peoples' livelihoods and education. Qatar's National Human Rights Committee has also said that the Saudi-led move went far beyond a simple diplomatic dispute and will break up families and disrupt young people's education.
7:37am - Turkish PM warns of global consequences
-
Binali Yildirim, Turkey's prime minister, said on Saturday the diplomatic crisis in the Gulf could turn into a global problem if tensions flare.
-
"A new problem area that may be created here [in Qatar] would not be limited inside the region," Yildirim told a fast-breaking dinner in Istanbul.
-
"The risk of this issue becoming a global problem is very high due to the geostrategic nature of the region. We call on the parties in the tension to act responsibly and contribute to reducing the tension rather than increasing it".
-
Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan has previously requested the full removal of a Saudi-led blockade of Qatar and has approved the deployment of Turkish troops there.
7:25am - Qatar to hire international law firm to seek reparations for those hit from blockade
-
Qatar's National Human Rights Committee (NHRC) is working to hire an international law firm to handle cases related to Qatari and Gulf Cooperation Council citizens who sought legal help after being affected by the blockade and embargo imposed on Qatar.
-
Ali bin Sumaikh Al Marri, NHRC chairman, said the law firm will sue and request damages from Saudi Arabia, the United Arab Emirates and Bahrain at national courts, Qatar News Agency reported.
-
The Al Sharq newspaper reported Qatar's National Commission for Human Rights (NHRC) received a complaint from a Qatari citizen that Qatari pilgrims were barred from entering the Masjid al-Haram in Mecca.
-
Ali bin Smaikh al-Marri, the NHRC head, called the reported incident a flagrant violation of the right to practise religious rites as permitted by human rights conventions.
1:40am - Qatar will not expel nationals from countries that cut ties
-
Nationals of countries that cut diplomatic ties with Qatar this week are free to remain in the Gulf state in line with existing regulations, according to a statement carried by Qatar state news agency.
-
The statement, attributed to the Ministry of Interior, said there was no change in policy toward the nationals of "brotherly and friendly countries which cut or reduced diplomatic relations following the malicious and hostile campaigns against Qatar".
-
Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdulrahman Al Thani, foreign minister of Qatar, has said Hamas is a "legitimate resistance movement" and "not a terrorist organisation as viewed by the US".
-
"We do not support Hamas, we support the Palestinian people," he said.
-
Musa Abu Marzouk, senior Hamas leader, commenting on the Gulf diplomatic crisis, has said that "Arab differences are internal affairs".
-
"The Hamas focus will remain directed towards Palestine and Jerusalem, and towards national unity and the cohesion of the Palestinian people," Marzouk, a member of Hamas' political bureau, told a press conference in Beirut after meeting with Lebanese Parliament Speaker Nabih Berri.
-
Saudi Arabia, the UAE, Egypt and Bahrain on Monday cut off diplomatic ties with Qatar accusing Doha of supporting "terrorists" - a charge Qatar denies.
-
"It is supposed that no one should differ over supporting the Palestinian cause," he said, adding that "our weapons will remain directed solely at the Zionist enemy [Israel] which we will continue to resist".
10 June 2017 - Saturday
-
Russia called Saturday for dialogue to resolve the dispute between Qatar and its Gulf neighbours.
-
"We cannot be happy in a situation when the relations between our partners are worsening," Lavrov said.
-
"We are in favour of resolving any disagreements through ... dialogue."
-
Russia is "ready to try to do everything in its power" to help resolve the crisis.
-
The dispute between Qatar and other Arab states could lead to war, German Foreign Minister Sigmar Gabriel told a newspaper on Saturday, adding that he still saw a chance to defuse the tension.
-
"There is a danger that this dispute could lead to war," Gabriel told the Frankfurter Allgemeine Sonntagszeitung, citing what he called a "dramatic" harshness in relations between allied and neighbouring countries in the Gulf.
-
The minister said personal talks this week with his counterparts from Saudi Arabia, Qatar and Turkey, and phone calls with the foreign ministers of Iran and Kuwait underscored his concerns.
-
"After my talks this week, I know how serious the situation is, but I believe there are also good chances to make progress."
4:13pm - Turkey: Qatar military base for the security of entire Gulf region
-
Turkey's military base in Qatar is aimed at contributing to the security of the entire Gulf region and not aimed at a specific Gulf state, Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu said on Saturday.
-
In a joint news conference with Bahrain's Foreign Minister Khalid bin Al Khalifa, Cavusoglu said Turkey would continue its efforts to resolve the Gulf dispute.
-
Cavusoglu also said that Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan told the Bahraini foreign minister that the dispute between Qatar and other Arab states should be resolved by the end of the holy month of Ramadan.
-
Qatar Petroleum (QP) said on Saturday that it was conducting "business as usual" throughout its upstream, midstream and downstream operations, despite rising diplomatic tensions with its Gulf neighbours.
-
QP was prepared to take any "necessary decisions and measures, should the need arise, to ensure that it honored commitments to customers and partners", the statement said.
-
Qatar is the world's biggest liquefied natural gas (LNG) producer and accounts for more than 30 percent of global trade.
3:22pm - Egypt's Sisi praises Trump's stance on Qatar
-
Egypt President Abdel Fattah el-Sisi has praised US President Donald Trump for his role in "the formation of a united front to combat terrorism".
-
Sisi's praise-filled phone call Saturday came after Trump echoed accusations made against Qatar by a Saudi-led group that cut diplomatic ties with Qatar earlier this week.
2:17pm - Niger recalls ambassador to Doha
-
Niger announced it had recalled its ambassador to Qatar following the latest developments in the Gulf.
-
The foreign ministry issued a statement expressing "its solidarity" with Saudi Arabia, the United Arab Emirates and their allies, which on Monday severed diplomatic with Doha, accusing it of supporting "extremists" - a charge strongly denied by Qatar.
-
After holding talks in Germany on Friday, Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdulrahman Al Thani, Qatar's foreign minister, met with his Russian counterpart, Sergey Lavrov, in Moscow.
-
The two diplomats are not expected to hold a press conference after the talks, but spoke briefly in front of cameras at the start of their meeting.
-
Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdulrahman Al Thani said only dialogue will resolve the dispute, adding that "the Gulf Cooperation Council is the right platform to achieve this".
-
For his part, Lavrov also called for talks to end the crisis. "We call for all contradictions to be resolved at the negotiation table through a mutually respectful dialogue," the Russian foreign minister said, adding that Arab states should unite to effectively fight "terrorism".
-
"As a matter of policy we do not interfere in the internal affairs of other countries or their bilateral relations with each other. But it does not give us joy when relations between our partners deteriorate," Lavrov said.
-
"The position of Russia and the moment seems to be 'yes, we'll listen to you but we don't want to take sides,'" Al Jazeera's Rory Challands, reporting from Moscow.
11:33am - Saudi Arabia welcomes Trump's remarks, does not respond to Tillerson call
-
With the US administration sending mixed signals in regards to its stance to the crisis, Saudi Arabia, via a statement on its state media, welcomed US President Donald Trump's call on Qatar and other countries to increase their efforts against "terrorism", but did not respond to a state department request to ease pressure on its neighbour.
-
Just minutes before Trump's speech on Friday, Rex Tillerson, the US secretary of state, had urged Saudi Arabia and its allies to ease their blockade on Qatar, saying it is causing unintended humanitarian consequences and affecting the US-led fight against ISIL.
-
Tillerson also said that Qatar has a history of supporting groups across a wide political spectrum, including those that engage in violence, and that the emir of Qatar had made progress in halting financial support for "terrorism" but that he must do more.
-
A separate report on Saudi's state-run news agency SPA acknowledged Tillerson's call for Qatar to curtail support for "terrorism", but did not mention his remarks that the crisis was hurting ordinary Qataris, impairing business activities and harming the fight against ISIL.
10:50am - Qatar row 'no impact' on global oil pact
-
Khalid al-Falih, Saudi Arabia's energy minister, said the decision by the kingdom and some of its allies to severe ties with Qatar this week would not affect a pact by global oil producers to reduce output.
-
"I don't expect the diplomatic and political issues that have surfaced with Qatar to have any impact whatsoever on the oil production agreement," Falih told reporters in Kazakhstan.
6:58am - Merkel calls for regional cooperation
-
German Chancellor Angela Merkel expressed her concern about the situation in Qatar, saying that all Gulf countries, and also Iran and Turkey, should work together to end the regional crisis.
-
"We have to see that the political solution of conflicts ... such as the situation in Syria, such as the situation in Libya or the situation in Iraq, won't happen if certain players are no longer even included in the conversation, and that includes Qatar, it includes Turkey, it includes Iran," said Merkel, speaking alongside Mexican President Enrique Pena Nieto during a visit to Mexico City.
-
Merkel said she wanted the balance of power to be maintained "sensibly" in the region, and that security would be on the agenda when G20 leaders meet next month in the German city of Hamburg.
4:20am - Eritrea rejects severing Qatar ties
-
Eritrea declined a request by Saudi Arabia and the UAE to cut diplomatic ties with Qatar.
-
The African nation's foreign ministry said in a statement it "rejected" the demand to cut ties "with brother Doha".
-
It said Eritrea had "strong ties with the brother people of Qatar", and it was "impossible to cut ties".
9 June 2017 - Friday
-
Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan reaffirmed his backing for Qatar in its dispute with other Gulf nations, saying Turkey would never leave the country isolated.
-
Delivering a speech at a Ramadan fast-breaking dinner in Istanbul, Erdogan said on Friday that Turkey would provide food and medicine to help Qatar ease its isolation despite the other nations "displeasure".
-
He called on Saudi Arabia and other countries of the region to end their sanctions, rejecting accusations by these countries that Qatar supports "terror groups".
-
Referring to a statement by US Secretary of State Rex Tillerson calling on the Arab nations to immediately ease their blockade of Qatar, Erdogan said: "I say let's lift it entirely".
-
On Wednesday, Turkey's parliament passed legislation permitting the deployment of troops to a Turkish military base in Qatar.
11:15pm - Amnesty condemns actions taken against Qatar
-
Saudi Arabia, Bahrain and the UAE are toying with the lives of thousands of Gulf residents as part of their dispute with Qatar, splitting up families and destroying peoples' livelihoods and education, Amnesty International said on Friday.
-
The organisation's researchers have interviewed dozens of people whose human rights have been affected by a series of sweeping measures imposed in an arbitrary manner by the three Gulf countries in their dispute with Qatar.
-
"These drastic measures are already having a brutal effect, splitting children from parents and husbands from wives. People from across the region - not only from Qatar, but also from the states implementing these measures - risk losing jobs and having their education disrupted. All the states involved in this dispute must ensure their actions do not lead to human rights violations," said James Lynch, Deputy Director of Amnesty International's Global Issues Programme, who was in Doha last week.
10:45pm - Rights committee present reports on effects of the blockade
10pm - Trump accuses Qatar of 'funding terrorism
9:40pm - Blockade 'hindering' planning for long-term operation - Pentagon
-
A blockade against Qatar by Saudi Arabia and other Gulf states was not affecting current operations against the Islamic State of Iraq and the Levant (ISIL, also known as ISIS) group, but was "hindering" the ability to plan for long-term operations, the Pentagon said on Friday.
-
"While current operations from Al Udeid Air Base have not been interrupted or curtailed, the evolving situation is hindering our ability to plan for longer-term military operations," Captain Jeff Davis, a Pentagon spokesman, said in a statement.
-
Al Udeid Air Base in Qatar is home to more than 11,000 US and coalition forces and an important base for the fight against ISIL. He did not explain how exactly it was affecting planning for longer-term operations.
-
Davis said Qatar remained critical for air operations against ISIL.
9:30pm - Trump, Egypt's Sisi discuss Arab unity, fighting terrorism
-
US President Donald Trump spoke on Friday with Egyptian President Abdel Fattah el-Sisi and emphasised the importance of maintaining unity among Arab countries, the White House said in a statement.
-
It was the fourth call Trump has had with a regional leader since Gulf allies severed diplomatic ties with Qatar on Monday.
8:40pm - US secretary of state makes statement on Gulf diplomatic crisis
-
Tillerson says US urges no further escalation in Gulf crisis with Qatar.
-
Tillerson: Blockade hindering US military action against ISIL.
-
US expectation is that Gulf countries would immediately take steps to de-escalate situation in region - Tillerson
4:30pm - UN's response to the 'terror list'
-
The United Nations (UN) said it is bound only by the list of sanctions adopted by the organs of the United Nations and the Security Council.
-
This came in UN spokesman Stephane Dujarric response to a question about the list, made by Saudi Arabia, Egypt, UAE and Bahrain, of so the called "terrorist organizations and entities" featuring the name of Qatar Charity.
-
Dujarric said that the UN has signed significant work with Qatar Charity in Yemen , Iraq and Syria and said that they are coordinating the aid work together.
-
The spokesman said that in principle, the UN relies solely on the list of sanctions adopted by the UN Security Council, and the UN is not obliged to take into account any lists other than that.
4:20pm - UAE Central Bank asks banks to adopt 'terror list'
-
UAE banks and other financial institutions have been instructed to search for and freeze any accounts or deposits or investments held by individuals or entities that are in the "terror list" issued by Saudi Arabia, UAE, Bahrain and Egypt late on Thursday.
-
In another circular, the Central Bank advised banks and other financial institutions operating in the UAE to apply enhanced customer due diligence for any accounts they hold belonging to six Qatari banks.
-
A bank press statement said the two circulars were issued based upon a UAE cabinet resolution designating 59 individuals and 12 entities as "terrorists or terrorist organisations".
2:15pm - Saudi Arabia bans Al Jazeera channels in hotels
-
The Saudi Commission for Tourism and National Heritage issued a circular in the early hours of Friday, ordering all "tourist facilities" to remove satellite channels that include religious, political or moral violations, including the Al Jazeera Media Network.
-
The circular read: "All tourist facilities must commit to choosing the appropriate TV channels in line with the official Saudi TV channels … and not to operate channels deviant to the Islamic religion or the state's policies, or morals."
-
It added: "The authority ensures the importance of removing all the 'Al Jazeera channels' from the list of available channels in rooms and other tourism accommodation facilities in order to prevent anyone who violates this circular from facing penalties, which could amount to 100,000 Saudi riyals ($26,600) or the revocation of their license, or both."
1:28pm - Germany calls for end to Qatar blockade
-
German Foreign Minister Sigmar Gabriel called for an end to the land, sea and air blockade imposed by Arab countries on Qatar after a meeting with Qatari Foreign Minister Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdulrahman Al Thani in Wolfenbuettel, Germany.
-
Gabriel also called for increased diplomatic efforts to resolve the crisis.
-
"We are convinced that now is the hour of diplomacy and we must talk to each other," he told reporters
-
"Along with our American colleagues but above all our colleagues in the region, we must try to find solutions, especially lifting the sea and air blockades," he said.
12:15pm - Saudi-led bloc list 'arbitrary'
-
The UK-based Arab Organisation for Human Rights (AOHR) called the Saudi bloc's list "arbitrary", saying it "was clearly made up arbitrarily, to serve political agendas, without relying on any evidence or an impartial judicial authority".
-
AOHR also said: "The exact legal definition and crime of 'terrorism' needs to be determined by a neutral judicial authority, which is not available in these countries [Saudi Arabia, the UAE, Egypt, and Bahrain]."
-
The independent group also warned that the list violated clear laws against defamation, as the reputation of individuals and charitable organisations is put at risk.
11:45am - Qatar FM calls blockade 'violation of international law'
-
Qatar's Foreign Minister Mohammed bin Abdulrahman Al Thani on Friday said the blockade of his country is a violation of international law.
-
"These procedures that were taken have clear violations of international law and international humanitarian law. They will not have a positive impact on the region but a negative one," he said during a joint press conference with his German counterpart during a visit to Germany.
-
Despite mediation efforts led by Kuwait, the standoff continues five days into the dispute between Saudi and its allies, and Qatar. We look at some of the key points of the ongoing rift.
-
Economic blockade: Along with the severing of diplomatic ties, a Riyadh-led blockade was imposed against Doha. Saudi, which shares the only land border with Qatar, shut the crossing and halted transport of goods into its gas-rich neighbour. Saudi, UAE and Bahrain also close their airspace to flights from and to Qatar. Qatari citizens were ordered out of the three countries and sea links were cut.
-
Turkey sending troops: Following the threats made against Qatar, its close ally Turkey voted to to accelerate the deployment of troops to its base in the peninsula.
-
Media attacks: As accusations heated up, Saudi signalled that it was escalating the row in the media sphere - first by shutting down the local office of the Doha-based Al Jazeera Media Network. Days before the diplomatic spat boiled over, Al Jazeera's websites were already blocked in Saudi, UAE, Bahrain and Egypt.
-
Trump's tweets: In the first hours of the diplomatic scuffle, US Secretary of State Rex Tillerson said it is important that the GCC members remain "unified". Tillerson's assurances, however, were thrown in doubt after US President Donald Trump wrote a post on social media referencing Qatar when he said leaders of the Middle East had stated that they "would take a hard line on funding extremism". He later made a phone call to Qatar's leader to offer help in resolving the crisis. Instead of diffusing the already heated situation, Trump's tweets only led to more discord.
-
'Terror list': On Thursday evening, a joint action by Saudi, UAE, Bahrain and Egypt placed 59 individuals and 12 organisations on a "terror list". It includes the Muslim Brotherhood spiritual leader Yousuf al-Qaradawi and 18 prominent Qataris. On Friday, Qatar dismissed the list as "baseless" allegations that "hold no foundation in fact".
-
7:15am - UAE minister calls Qatar to 'change course'
-
Anwar Gargash, minister of state affairs for the United Arab Emirates accused Qatar of escalating the crisis by seeking help from Turkey and Iran.
-
"The request for political protection from two non-Arab countries and military protection from one of them could be a new tragic and comic chapter," he wrote on Twitter late on Thursday.
-
Gargash also called Qatar to "change its course" and "abandon its stubbornness".
-
"We've got to be concerned about putting our thumb too heavily on one side of the scale when we are dealing with people in the region we want to maintain a relationship with," Senator Bob Corker, the Republican chairman of the Senate Foreign Relations Committee, told Al Jazeera.
1:20am - Arab nations add Qatar residents, charities to 'terrorism' lists
-
Saudi Arabia, the United Arab Emirates, Egypt, and Bahrain said in a statement published by the Saudi state news agency that 59 people - including Muslim Brotherhood spiritual leader Yousuf al-Qaradawi - and 12 entities, among them Qatari-funded charities, were named on the "terrorism" list.
1:10am - Qatar urges citizens to take high-road on social media
- Qatar's communications office issued a statement urging citizens and residents to mind "Islamic and Arab values" on social media during the standoff with Gulf neighbours.
- "Based on the principles of our true Islamic religion, our humanitarian values and our authentic Qatari culture, we call on all those who live on this good land to rise and continue to avoid responding similarly to the abuses that spread in various means of mass communication. We also call upon you to show more responsibility, of which you are well known, and not to insult countries, their leaders or peoples," the statement said.
00:55am - UN chief wades into Qatar-Gulf dispute
- UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres says he is ready to support diplomatic efforts to resolve tensions between Qatar and other Gulf Arab states "if desired by all parties". Guterres' spokesman said in a statement the secretary-general urged countries in the region to avoid an escalation, adding he is following the situation with "deep concern".
00:41am - Turkey's president ratifies Qatar military deals
-
Turkey's President Recep Tayyip Erdogan late on Thursday ratified two deals on deploying Turkish troops in Qatar and training the country's military, according to the Turkish leader's office. The deal on sending soldiers was signed in April in Doha. "The move aims to contribute to regional and world peace," Anadolu news agency quoted the Turkish presidency as saying.
8 June 2017 - Thursday
10pm - Saudi FM holds talks in Oman
-
Saudi Arabia's Foreign Minister Adel al-Jubeir has travelled to Oman's capital Muscat to hold talks with Omani officials, according to Saudi-owned Al-Arabiya television.
-
No details have emerged about their discussions.
8:30pm - UAE forecasts 'new tragic and comic chapter' in Gulf row
-
Anwar Gargash, the foreign minister of the United Arab Emirates, has said on Twitter that Qatar is seeking help from Turkey and Iran for dealing with the diplomatic rift in the Gulf and it could bring "new tragic and comic chapter" in the crisis.
-
"The great escalation from the confusing and confused brother country and the request for political protection from two non-Arab countries and military protection from one of them could be a new tragic and comic chapter."
7:15pm - Shell diverts US LNG cargo to Dubai after Gulf rift
-
Royal Dutch Shell has sent a replacement cargo of liquefied natural gas (LNG) from the United States to Dubai, shipping data shows, after a diplomatic row disrupted typical trade routes from Qatar.
-
Shell has a deal to supply the Dubai Supply Authority (DUSUP) with LNG which it typically sources from Qatar because of its proximity.
-
But bans on Qatari vessels entering ports in the United Arab Emirates, imposed after top Arab powers severed diplomatic and transport links with Qatar on Monday, meant it had to source the LNG from elsewhere.
-
The Maran Gas Amphipolis tanker, carrying around 163,500 cubic metres of LNG produced in the US, was initially headed toward Kuwait's port of Mina Al-Ahmadi but made a U-turn on Wednesday to head for Dubai's port of Jebel Ali.
-
The tanker is currently unloading at DUSUP's floating import terminal at Jebel Ali, data showed.
7pm - Two Qatari LNG ships change course
-
Two Qatari liquefied natural gas (LNG) tankers have changed course in the Gulf of Aden away from their expected destination of Britain, according to shipping intelligence firm Kpler and shipping data.
-
The Al Mafyar tanker, carrying about 262,000 cubic metres of LNG from Qatar, is no longer heading towards the Suez Canal, shipping data shows. Its new destination is unknown.
-
The Zarga tanker, with a capacity of 262,000 cubic metres, executed a U-turn and appears to be heading back in the direction from which it came, shipping data shows.
6pm - Sudan says it will not take sides in Gulf rift
-
Sudan has said it will not take sides in the diplomatic crisis in the Gulf amid calls from Sudanese legislators to back Qatar.
-
Responding to questions from lawmakers on Wednesday, Foreign Minister Ibrahim Ghandour said he expected Gulf Arab states to overcome the crisis given the "strong relations and blood ties" between them.
-
Sudan also offered to mediate to defuse tensions, according to its state news agency.
-
Qatar's Foreign Minister Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdulrahman Al Thani has said the Gulf rift is threatening the stability of the entire region.
-
He also said diplomacy was still Doha's preferred option and there would never be a military solution to the problem.
-
Qatar had never experienced this type of hostility, even from an enemy country, he said.
-
"No one has the right to intervene in our foreign policy."
-
"We are not ready to surrender, and will never be ready to surrender, the independence of our foreign policy."
-
He also said the Emir of Qatar would not travel to Washington for GCC crisis talks suggested by US President Donald Trump because he did not want to leave his country while it is "in blockade".
3:45pm - Chad recalls its ambassador from Qatar
2pm - Bahrain bans showing sympathy to Qatar
-
Bahrain is warning the island's media outlets not to "publish or circulate anything that condones or justifies Qatari policies by any means".
-
Bahrain's Information Affairs Ministry said on Thursday that those who do publish material sympathetic to Qatar "will be held responsible".
- "Any expression of sympathy with the government of Qatar or opposition to the measures taken by the government of Bahrain, whether through social media, Twitter or any other form of communication, is a criminal offence punishable by up to five years in prison and a fine," the ministry statement said.
1:50pm - UAE blocks access to Qatar Airways website
1:25pm - Bahrain FM demands Doha shun Iran
-
Bahrain has reiterated on Thursday a demand that Qatar distance itself from Iran and stop support for "terrorist" groups. "Qatar has to redress its path and has to go back to all previous commitments, it has to stop media campaigns and has to distance itself from our number one enemy, Iran," Bahrain's Foreign Minister Sheikh Khalid bin Ahmed al-Khalifa told Saudi-owned Asharq al-Awsat newspaper. "It has to realise its interests are with us, not with another country that conspires against us, wants to dominate and divide us. It has to stop supporting terrorist organisations, Sunni or Shia, and its policy has to be for the benefit of its people."
12:32pm - Pakistan to continue LNG imports from Qatar
-
Pakistan's government says it will continue to import liquefied natural gas (LNG) from Qatar under a 15-year $1bn deal signed last year.
-
Shahid Khaqan Abbasi, Pakistan's federal minister for Petroleum and Natural Resources, said since no sanctions have been imposed on Qatar by the UN, Islamabad and Doha were bound to abide by the agreement.
11:44am - Qatari stock market rebounds
-
Qatar's stock index has rebounded in early trade after losing 9.7 percent since the start of the diplomatic crisis earlier this week.
-
The market was up 2.5 percent with all 17 companies that have a market capitalisation of over $1bn rebounding.
10:15am - UAE postal group suspends all services to Qatar
-
Emirates Post Group has halted postal services to Qatar from all of its postal offices in the United Arab Emirates until further notice, the country's state news agency reported. All as yet undelivered items will be returned with the corresponding postal fees according to procedures and regulations.
8am - France's Macron calls all sides to 'pursue dialogue'
-
For the second time in 24 hours, French President Emmanuel Macron on Wednesday held a phone conversation with Qatari Emir Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani to discuss efforts to solve the crisis in the Gulf. Macron expressed France's readiness to act as a mediator and stressed the importance of dialogue in order to preserve stability in the region. The French president also spoke to Saudi King Salman and Iranian President Hassan Rouhani and "invited all parties to pursue dialogue".
5:25am - Qatar's defence ministry plays down border report
-
A news report that Qatar's military was put on high alert on the country's southern border with Saudi Arabia is downplayed. "The ministry of defence is always on alert to protect the borders of the state of Qatar from a 360-degree approach - land, sea and air - 24 hours a day, every day of the year," said a ministry statement sent to Al Jazeera.
3:40am - Trump calls UAE's crown prince over crisis
-
US President Donald Trump spoke with Crown Prince Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan of the United Arab Emirates, a White House statement said. "Most importantly, the leaders agreed on the importance of implementing agreements reached in Riyadh to counter extremism and to combat the funding of terrorist groups. Additionally, the president emphasised the importance of maintaining a united Gulf Cooperation Council to promote regional stability, but never at the expense of eliminating funding for radical extremism or defeating terrorism."
2:30am - Pakistan expresses concern
-
Pakistan's parliament has expressed its "deep concern" over the Gulf diplomatic rift, but government stops short of taking a side.
-
A resolution, passed by parliament on Thursday, called "upon all countries to show restraint and resolve all differences through dialogue".
-
Nafees Zakaria, the Pakistani foreign office spokesman, also said on Thursday that "Pakistan believes in unity among Muslim countries and has made consistent and serious efforts for its promotion ... We are therefore concerned at the situation." Zakaria refused to comment on whether the country had taken any steps to mediate the crisis or was also considering severing ties with Qatar.
-
Pakistan's relationship with Saudi Arabia and the UAE is based on close diplomatic ties, but also deep economic relations. In the past it has resisted pressure to wade into regional conflict in the Middle East.
-
Pakistan's Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif also holds close ties with the ruling families in both Saudi Arabia and Qatar.
-
"Of all Muslim nations, Pakistan is probably in the most difficult position," James Dorsey, a specialist on Pakistan's relations with Gulf countries, told Al Jazeera
-
2:30am - US talking to all sides involved in Gulf crisis
-
"We are continuing to talk to multiple members in the region. We'll continue to do that and monitor it," Sarah Sanders, deputy White House press secretary, told reporters aboard Air Force One.
7 June 2017 - Wednesday
11:50pm - Kuwait's Emir departs from Qatar after a brief visit
11:15pm - Bahrain foreign minister says all options open on Qatar
-
Sheikh Khalid bin Ahmed al-Khalifa, Bahrain's foreign minister, said according to the Saudi newspaper Mecca: "The emir of Kuwait is a messenger of good, but the policies of Qatar have not granted his endeavours success. We will not hesitate to protect our interests and the road is open to any options to protect ourselves from Qatar."
9:30pm - Kuwait's Emir arrives in Qatar
8:25pm - Media watchdog condemns Saudi closure of Al Jazeera office
-
Reporters Without Borders has condemned Saudi Arabia's decision to close the Riyadh office of Qatar's Al Jazeera media network.
-
The media rights group, also known as RSF, said Al Jazeera was a "collateral victim of (the) diplomatic offensive against Qatar".
8:20pm - Qatar's National Committee for Human Rights demands end of sanctions
-
The government body said: "Such decisions violate the private ownership rights since thousands in the GCC own residences, factories and business within the GCC and the travel ban will prevent them from attending to their business and carrying out their business and access to their properties. These sanctions also violate the citizens within the GCC their rights to health and work access."
-
It also said: "National Committee for Human Rights in Qatar warn of more violations that may take place that can affect the peace and security of the GCC as a whole and the dangerous repercussions that these sanctions will lead to."
8:15pm - Trump holds a phone conversation with Qatar's Emir
-
US President Donald Trump has spoken by telephone with Qatar's Emir Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad al-Thani, expressing readiness to participate in the efforts to resolve the crisis in the GCC.
-
The White House statement: "The president emphasised the importance of all countries in the region working together to prevent the financing of terrorist organisations and stop the promotion of extremist ideology. The president reiterated that a united Gulf Cooperation Council and a strong United States-Gulf Cooperation Council partnership are critical to defeating terrorism and promoting regional stability. The president offered to help the parties resolve their differences, including through a meeting at the White House if necessary."
-
Turkey's parliament has approved a legislation allowing its troops to be deployed to a Turkish military base in Qatar.
-
The bill, first drafted in May, passed with 240 votes in favour, largely with support from the ruling AK Party and nationalist opposition MHP.
7:50pm - Top Emirati diplomat says leaked emails were true
7:40pm - Kuwait's Emir meets two top officials in the UAE
7:30pm - Senegal cuts diplomatic ties with Qatar
7pm - Turkey debates law for military support for Qatar
-
Turkey's parliament has begun debating legislation for increased military cooperation with Qatar in an apparent move to support the country amid its dispute with Saudi Arabia and other regional nations.
-
Separate bills for the training of military personnel and the deployment of troops to a Turkish military base in Qatar were moved up parliament's agenda on Wednesday.
5:10pm - Qatar brings stranded passengers from Saudi via Oman
-
Qatar Airways has chartered three flights on Oman Air to bring passengers from Saudi Arabia's Jeddah to Qatar's Doha. All passengers arrived safely home via Oman's capital Muscat late on Tuesday, the airline said on Wednesday.
-
The airline has also organised a flight with Kuwait Airlines on Wednesday to transport remaining passengers from Saudi Arabia to Doha via Kuwait. The flight will depart at 19:15 local time on Wednesday.
-
Qatar Airways said it is supporting its staff affected by the situation in Saudi Arabia, the UAE, the Kingdom of Bahrain and Egypt due to suspension of operations in those countries.
-
All passengers booked on affected flights will be provided with alternative options, including the option of a full refund on any unused tickets and free rebooking to the nearest alternative Qatar Airways network destination.
5pm - Emirati diplomat: 'Nothing to negotiate' with Qatar
-
Anwar Gargash, the foreign minister of the UAE, has said "there's nothing to negotiate" with Qatar, signaling Arab countries trying to isolate Doha won't back down.
4:15pm - France urges Qatar to answer neighbours' questions
-
Christophe Castaner, the French government spokesman, said his country was not taking sides in the Gulf spat, but said "Qatar must be completely transparent and answer precisely the questions that have been asked notably by its neighbours".
4pm - Turkish exporters ready to meet Qatar's food, water demand
-
Mehmet Buyukeksi, chairman of the Turkish Exporters Assembly (TIM), has said that exporters stood ready to fill the gap after the United Arab Emirates (UAE) and Saudi Arabia cut trade ties with Qatar.
1:50pm - UAE port 'eases restrictions'
1:30pm - UAE wants change in Qatar's policies
12:30pm - Kuwait emir heading to Abu Dhabi
WATCH: Kuwaiti Emir returns from Saudi
11am - Moscow: No proof Russian hackers involved in Qatar crisis
-
"We're getting tired of reacting to unsubstantiated banalities," Andrei Krutskikh, a Kremlin advisor on cybersecurity, told the Interfax news agency.
9:50am - Etihad Airways: Qataris barred from travel/transit via UAE
-
"Strict and firm action will be taken against anyone who shows sympathy or any form of bias towards Qatar, or against anyone who objects to the position of the United Arab Emirates, whether it be through the means of social media, or any type of written, visual or verbal form," Gulf News quoted UAE Attorney-General Hamad Saif al-Shamsi as saying.
-
Offenders could be punished with a jail term of up to 15 years and a fine of at least 500,000 dirhams ($136,000), Gulf News reported.
7:40am - Hamas 'shocked' by Saudi comments on Qatar
6:30am - Qataris banned from Qantas flights to Dubai
5:10am - Mauritanians protest in front of Qatar embassy
- In a show of solidarity with Qatar, people in capital Nouakchott demonstrated outside of the Qatari embassy against its government's decision to severe ties with the Gulf state.
-
"There's proof that Qatar is combating terrorism. In Riyadh, Qatar was commended on that. Our commitment to the US is a solid commitment, and our commitment to the region is also solid, so this is not a question," the ambassador said.
1:56am - Qatar's gas exports unaffected
1:48am - Trump talks to Saudi King Salman
1:35am - Mauritania breaks diplomatic ties with Qatar
-
"The state of Qatar has linked its policies ... in support of terrorist organisations and the propagation of extremist ideas," said a statement from the ministry of foreign affairs of the West African country, a member of the Arab League.
1:10am - Pentagon chief speaks to Qatar's defence minister
-
US Secretary of Defence Jim Mattis has spoken by phone with his Qatari counterpart. No details of the talks were given, Reuters news agency quoted a source as saying.
-
The Pentagon earlier renewed praise of Qatar for hosting a vital US air base and for its "enduring commitment to regional security".
00:30am - Moroccan airline halts Doha transit flights
6 June 2017 - Tuesday
11:51pm - Erdogan criticises Qatar sanctions, wants stronger ties
10pm - Kuwaiti Emir departs for Saudi
8:30pm - IATA calls for restoring air links with Qatar
7:25pm - French president keen to seek resolution of Gulf spat
7:22pm - Pentagon grateful to Qatar
-
US President Donald Trump on Twitter: "So good to see the Saudi Arabia visit with the King and 50 countries already paying off."
-
"They said they would take a hard line on funding extremism, and all reference was pointing to Qatar. Perhaps this will be the beginning of the end to the horror of terrorism!"
-
The Philippine government temporarily has suspended the deployment of Filipino workers to Qatar, the labour secretary said. Silvestre Bello said there was no plan yet to repatriate more than 200,000 Filipino workers in Qatar.
3:06pm - US President Donald Trump tweets
12:20pm - Saudi suspends Qatar Airways licence
11:50am - BeIn sports network appears blocked in UAE
11:20am - UAE demands guarantees before mending Qatar ties
10am - Qatar stocks rebound in early trade
-
Qatar's stock market rebounded in early trade on Tuesday after plunging 7.3 percent on Monday.
-
The Qatari stock index was up 2.7 percent after half an hour of trade; it rose as much as 3.2 percent at one stage.
9:20am - Aluminium exports from Qatar blocked
-
Norsk Hydro owns a 50 percent stake on the Qatalum joint venture, which produces more than 600,000 tonnes per year of primary aluminium to customers in Asia, Europe and the United States.
8:23am - Qatar Airways suspends flights to UAE, Egypt, Bahrain
-
Qatar Airways has cancelled flights to Bahrain, Egypt and the United Arab Emirates from Tuesday until further notice, the airline said on its website, a day after it had suspended flights to Saudi Arabia.
8am - Erdogan holds talks on lowering tensions
-
Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan spoke by phone with the leaders of Qatar, Russia, Kuwait and Saudi Arabia on lowering tensions, presidential sources said.
"The importance of regional peace and stability was underlined in the talks, as well as the importance of focusing on the path of diplomacy and dialogue to lower the current tension," according to the sources.
1:30am - Qatar's foreign minister interview
-
"Regarding the reasons for this escalation, honestly, we don't know if there were real reasons for this crisis," Qatar's Foreign Minister Mohammed bin Abdulrahman Al Thani tells Al Jazeera.
5 June 2017 - Monday
10:40pm - Kuwait calls for restraint
8:30pm - Saudi banks asked to sell Qatari Riyals
8:30pm - Turkey is seeking to resolve Gulf spat
8pm - US military has 'no plans' for change
7:30pm - Egypt airspace to close on Tuesday
6:30pm - Israel praises anti-Qatar moves
-
Avigdor Lieberman, Israel's defence minister, has praised the measures against Qatar, saying: "There is no doubt that this opens very many possibilities of cooperation in the struggle against terror."
6:25pm - Saudi shuts Al Jazeera office
5:40pm - No Qatari vessels allowed in Saudi ports
5:10pm - Egypt suspends air and sea links
4:40pm - Turkey expresses 'sorrow'
4pm - Iran's food 'can reach in 12 hours'
3:30pm - UAE port to turn away Qatar-bound vessels
3:30pm - Iran calls for dialogue
3:15pm - Maldives cuts ties with Qatar
3:10pm - Egypt recalls ambassador
2:50pm - Libya's Haftar cuts ties with Qatar
2pm - Saudi closes border with Qatar
1:30pm - Saudi border line up
1:20pm - Updates from FIFA
1:15pm - Air Arabia flights suspended from Tuesday
EXPLAINED: How diplomatic rift affects air travel
12:10pm - Saudia flights suspended from Monday
-
The airline, also known as Saudia, posted on Twitter that it would be halting flights from Monday morning, without elaborating.
11:05am - FlyDubai flights cancelled from Tuesday
10:45am - Yemen cuts ties with Qatar
10:20am - Emirates flights cancelled from Tuesday
10am - US urges GCC unity
9:55am - Qatar's official reaction
8:35am - Etihad suspends flights from Tuesday
6:10am - UAE, Egypt cut ties with Qatar
6am - Saudi cuts ties with Qatar
5:50am - Bahrain cuts ties with Qatar
