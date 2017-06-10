Amnesty International says recent diplomatic dispute in the Gulf is hurting families and children.

Human rights group Amnesty International has condemned the blockade taken by Saudi Arabia, the UAE and Bahrain against Qatar, saying the countries are toying with the lives of thousands of Gulf residents as part of their dispute with Qatar.

On Monday, the three Gulf countries ordered Qatari nationals to leave their countries within 14 days.

Their citizens were also given the same time to leave Qatar.

As a result, hundreds of mixed-families are facing the grim prospect of being separated from their loved ones.

The US Secretary of State Rex Tillerson has urged Saudi Arabia and its allies to ease their blockade on Qatar, saying it's causing unintended humanitarian consequences.

So, how can human rights be protected in the political crisis?

Presenter: Jane Dutton

Guests:

Saad Sultan al-Abdulla - Director of the International Co-operation Department at the Qatar National Human Rights Committee.

Sultan Barakat - Director at the Center for Conflict and Humanitarian Studies at the Doha Institute.

James Lynch - Deputy Director of Amnesty International's Global Issues Programme.

Source: Al Jazeera News