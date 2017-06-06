Amman, which also closed the local office of Al Jazeera TV channel, said decision was made to ensure regional stability.

Jordan has announced it is scaling back its diplomatic ties with Qatar and that it will close the local office of Doha-based Al-Jazeera TV channel.

Jordanian government spokesman Mohammed Momani said in a statement that the decision was made to ensure regional stability, coordinate the policies of Arab countries and "end the crises in our region."

Tuesday's decision came a day after Saudi Arabia, Egypt, the United Arab Emirates and Bahrain cut ties with Qatar.

The four nations alleged that Qatar harbours extremists and backs Saudi Arabia's regional rival, Iran. Qatar has denied the allegations.

Saudi Arabia is a key financial backer of Jordan.

