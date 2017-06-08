Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdulrahman Al Thani says Qatar has never experienced this type of hostility.

Qatar is not ready to change its foreign policy to resolve a dispute with fellow Gulf Arab states and will never compromise, Qatar's foreign minister said.

"We are not ready to surrender, and will never be ready to surrender, the independence of our foreign policy," Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdulrahman Al Thani told reporters on Thursday in Doha.

Bahrain, Saudi Arabia, Egypt, the United Arab Emirates and several other countries cut their ties with Doha on Monday, accusing it of supporting armed groups and their regional rival, Iran - charges Qatar says are baseless.

Al Jazeera's Hashem Ahelbarra, reporting from Doha, said the minister was defiant and stressed that Qatar could live under embargo forever.

"He said Qatar has the backing of the international community and that they will manage to mitigate the consequences of this crisis."

Sheikh Mohammed said that "measures had been taken by the Qatari government to ensure that the standards provided to the people will be maintained," Ahelbarra reported.

While the foreign minister said Qatar had not yet been presented with a list of demands by the countries that cut off ties with Doha on Monday, he insisted it be solved by peaceful means.

"There cannot ever be a military solution to this problem."

He stressed that the contingent of Turkish troops set to arrive to Qatar was for the sake of the entire region's security.

Qatar will respect the LNG gas agreements it has made with the UAE despite its cutting off relations with Doha, Sheikh Mohammed said.

He said that Iran had told Doha it was ready to help with securing food supplies and that it would designate three of its ports to Qatar but that the offer had not yet been accepted.

A top UAE official on Wednesday told AFP news agency that the unprecedented measures against Qatar aim to pressure Doha into making drastic policy changes.

"This is not about regime change -- this is about change of policy, change of approach," state minister for foreign affairs Anwar Gargash said, accusing the government in Doha of being in "denial".

The four Arab countries have suspended all flights to and from Doha and closed off sea and air links to Qatar. Saudi Arabia has also closed off Qatar's only land border.

Analysts say the crisis is in part an extension of a pre-existing dispute which saw Saudi Arabia, the UAE and Bahrain temporarily recall their ambassadors from Doha in 2014 over Qatari support for the Muslim Brotherhood.

Source: Al Jazeera and news agencies