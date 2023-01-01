User Accounts Help

What benefits come with creating an Al Jazeera account?

Creating an Al Jazeera account streamlines news access, ensuring a personalized experience across your devices.

The Reading List enables saving articles for future reference.

Following favourite authors and topics ensures timely updates.

The “For You” section curates personalised articles and videos.

Notifications and Alerts deliver timely breaking news and updates.

Essentially, an Al Jazeera account provides diverse news access and enhances interaction through personalised features, making it easier to access the most relevant content in a streamlined manner.

How can I change my account password?

To change your Al Jazeera account password, follow the following steps:

In the My account section of your Account page, select Change Password (under the Password label)



Enter your current password, a new password that is at least 8 characters long and unique from previously used passwords on Al Jazeera, and confirm the new password.

Click on Change password to change your password.

Once you change your password, you can use the new password to login into your Al Jazeera account.

How can I reset my account password while I am trying to log in?

To reset your password, visit the Al Jazeera login page, and take the following steps:

Enter the email address associated with your Al Jazeera account.

associated with your Al Jazeera account. Select Continue .

. Then select Forgot password.

Check your email inbox for the password reset email. Note: If you do not see the reset email come through after a minute, check your junk/spam folders.

Click on the Reset password button in the email. Note: In case you are unable to click on the Reset password button, you can copy and paste the URL shared below the button to reset your password.



Enter a new password that is at least 8 characters long.

Select Reset password to reset your password.

Once you reset your password, you will be asked to use your new password to login to your Al Jazeera Account.

I didn’t receive a password reset email. What should I do?

Check your spam or junk folder. If the email is not there, ensure you entered the correct email address.

If the problem persists, please contact us.

What are the password requirements for my account?

For security reasons please use a password that is at least 8 characters long and includes:

Lowercase and uppercase letters.

Numbers.

Special characters.

Can I reuse my previous passwords when changing my account password?

No, for security reasons, your new password must be unique and different from your previous passwords on the platform.

How do I delete my account?

You can reach out to us via the contact form and submit a request to delete your account.