A joint statement by Saudi Arabia, Bahrain, Egypt and the UAE has placed 59 individuals and 12 organisations - Qatar based or funded by Qatar - on a "terror list".

The list of individuals includes Muslim Brotherhood spiritual leader Yousef al-Qaradawi.

"This list is connected to Qatar and serves suspect agendas, in an indication of two-faced Qatari policies, which announce that they are fighting terrorism on one hand, while funding, supporting and sheltering various terrorist groups on the other." the statement read.

"These four states renew their commitment to their role in strengthening their efforts to combat all forms of terrorism and laying down the pillars of security and stability in the region."

The 18 Qataris named on the list includes businessmen, politicians and senior members of the ruling family including a former interior minister.

Saudi Arabia and allies including the UAE, Bahrain and Egypt - which is not a GCC member - on Monday cut diplomatic ties with fellow Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) state Qatar over claims Qatar supports "extremism".

Qatar strongly denies the allegations.

