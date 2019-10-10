Middle East
In interviews with French media, Syrian leader says military victory in Aleppo was the "tipping point" in the conflict.
US & Canada
by Marwan Bishara
Human Rights
by Joseph Stepansky
Jerusalem
by Megan O'Toole- Mohammed Haddad
Yemen
by Khalid Al-Karimi- Mohammed Al-Sameai
Inside Story
Racism
by
Ryan Rifai
War & Conflict
by
Ryskeldi Satke
Europe
by
Alastair Sloan
1
US troops 'kill dozens of ISIL fighters' in Syria raid
2
Small hands big missiles: Trump's dangerous adolescence
3
Abbas warns Trump not to move US embassy to Jerusalem
4
KKK members leave Klan after befriending black musician
5
Syria's Assad: Everything on the table in Kazakh talks
6
Zygmunt Bauman: Behind the world's 'crisis of humanity'
7
Concern over fate of missing Pakistani activists
8
Jerusalem - Broken Homes
9
Ghana's new president caught up in plagiarism scandal
10
US actors use Golden Globe stage to criticise Trump
by David Palumbo-Liu
by Pierre Krahenbuhl
by Andrew Mitrovica
Severe cold and snow have brought misery, and some joy, across the continent.
From the prison break in Brazil to blasts in Baghdad and an attack on a Turkish nightclub, here is the week in pictures.
Away from the glamour and glitz, cricket is played by those less abled and less privileged than their idols.
Aggressive expansion of plantations enacted in southern provinces largely ignoring environment and workers' rights.
Al Jazeera tracked a record year of home demolitions in occupied East Jerusalem.
Iran
The absence of Rafsanjani's moderating and mediating role will be hugely felt in Iran's political scene.
by Omid Khazani
"It is my daily attempt to stave off the death of my family," one man says, as the country's civil war grinds on.
Israeli–Palestinian conflict
Israeli soldier convicted of killing wounded Palestinian is expected to receive a lenient sentence later this month.
by Jonathan Cook
Syrian Refugees
Artist Diala Brisly is using art to help refugee children in Lebanon cope with the psychological burden of war.
by Francesca Mannocchi
