What's next after the US withdrawal from the TPP?

by John Edwards

Trump's counterterror programme

by Khaled A Beydoun

Brexit is still happening, just not the way May hoped

by Simon Usherwood

Egypt: The war of attrition against revolutionaries

by Khaled Diab

Middle East

Battle for Mosul

Mosul University after ISIL: Damaged but defiant

Faculty and students of Mosul University, which was recently retaken from ISIL, vow to save its legacy.

by Campbell MacDiarmid

Egypt

The tragedy of Egypt's stolen revolution

Six years on, Egypt's new authoritarianism has utilised various tactics, including repression and judicial manipulation.

by Amr Hamzawy

Lebanon

Looking to the future on Syria Street

New project tells the stories of ordinary people affected by violence and poverty in the Lebanese city of Tripoli.

by Olivia Alabaster

Battle for Jerusalem

Trump's embassy move to Jerusalem 'self-destructive'

Trump's gamble in moving the US embassy to Jerusalem will have horrific and irreversible outcomes.

by Ramzy Baroud

Syria's Civil War

Syria's war: 'We want an end to this river of blood'

Residents of Syria's East Ghouta say they will refuse any government efforts to forge a truce deal or evacuation plans.

by Zena Tahhan

Africa

Historic day in Gambia as Barrow set to return

Cameroon shuts down internet in English-speaking areas

Gun-and-bomb attack at Somalia hotel 'kills 28'

Gambians ready to rebuild their country 'from scratch'

Latin America

Floods lash Bolivia and Peru

Latin America leaders slam Trump's wall

Torrential rains leave hundreds stranded in Chile

Clashes grip Brazil prison where 26 killed

Europe

Roma in Kosovo: The justice that never came

Will Brexit still mean Brexit?

UK report: Sexist dress codes common in some sectors

