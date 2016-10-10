Developing Story
Turkish police searching for a "terrorist" after at least 39 people were gunned down at Reina nightclub.
Asia Pacific
Politics
Counting the Cost
Inside Story
Media
by Al Jazeera
UpFront
Humanitarian crises
Syria's Civil War
by
Olivia Alabaster
Iraq
by
Hashmat Moslih- Mohsin Ali
Lebanon
by
Changiz M Varzi
1
Dozens dead in attack on Istanbul nightclub
2
Reina nightclub: Party hotspot of Istanbul's elite
3
Burundi's environment minister shot dead in Bujumbura
4
Boko Haram: Behind the Rise of Nigeria's Armed Group
5
Kim Jong-un says close to test long-range missile
6
Putin: Agreement reached on Syria ceasefire
7
2016: The year the ghost of Mosaddegh returned
8
Syria truce 'holding' despite pockets of violence
9
India: The children left behind by an ancient custom
10
Egypt approves transfer of Red Sea islands
by Marwan Bishara
by Rachel Shabi
by Hamid Dabashi
by Ibrahim Al-Marashi
A look back at the 2016 refugee crisis from 12 different countries.
Tributes to singer George Michael, traditional new year celebrations in Brazil and a blast in Afghanistan.
Gamblers place bets as beetles fight over a female. Loser beetles are released, victors continue fighting.
The Duhok tennis club offers a sporting sanctuary, where players can escape the violence gripping their country.
@aljazeera
Refugees
Thousands of people remain unaccounted for after attempting the deadly Mediterranean Sea crossing.
by Samya Kullab
Yemen
Hundreds of endangered turtles have been killed in recent weeks, with some sold to restaurant customers as goat meat.
by Saeed Al Batati
Tens of thousands of political prisoners are being held without charge or on confessions obtained through torture.
by Olivia Alabaster
Country is not ready for an open discussion about civil-war-era graves believed to lie throughout Beirut, critics say.
by Changiz M Varzi
Battle for Mosul
A political battle is raging over what a post-ISIL Iraq could look like.
by Omar Al Saleh
© 2016 Al Jazeera Media Network