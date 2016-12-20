true

Up to '60,000 visas revoked' after Trump's travel ban

Civilians killed as eastern Ukraine clashes intensify

EU leaders ink deal to stem refugee flow from Libya

Trump adviser mocked for 'fabricating massacre'

Angola's dos Santos calls end to 38 years in power

US says Israeli settlements 'may not be helpful'

Machete-wielding man shot outside Louvre

Trump, Zarif spar on Twitter after missile test

'Overwhelming response': US warns North Korea

Turkey, US-coalition jets 'kill 47 ISIL fighters'

More News

VIDEO

Opinion

Israel: An inspiration for Trump

by Yasmeen El Khoudary

Operation Euphrates Shield: Progress and scope

by Can Kasapoglu

The Egyptian roots of feminism

by Khaled Diab

Science doesn't care if you believe in it or not

by Mark McCaughrean

in pictures
Middle East

Middle East

The Muslim Brotherhood and Trump's terror list

Outlawing the Brotherhood reflects a total failure to understand the historical complexities of the group's evolution.

by Abdullah Al-Arian

Middle East

Anti-boycott bill: Israel 'violating international law'

If approved, the legislation will ban those who called for boycott from receiving temporary residency permits in Israel.

by Nigel Wilson

Italy

Who killed Giulio Regeni?

Student or spy? A year without the truth on the brutal murder of Italian student Giulio Regeni.

by Barbara Bibbo

Morocco

Morocco harnesses the power of the sun

New $9bn solar plant has been praised for its great potential, but some locals say they are being left in the dark.

by Danielle Douglas

Syria's Civil War

Idlib's rebel split: A crossroads for Syrian opposition

Rebel divisions have forced a total reorder of the northern armed opposition a month before UN-led negotiations.

by Dylan Collins

Africa

Illicit miners scrape for diamonds on abandoned mines

Deadly floods hit South Africa

Latin America

Week in Pictures: From Romania rallies to US travel ban

Mexicans left behind by NAFTA see opportunity in Trump

Honduras 'most dangerous country' for environmentalists

Mexico needs to stop accommodating Trump

Europe

Why is Romania suddenly in turmoil?

Romanians ramp up protests against corruption decree

