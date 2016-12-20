live coverage

Opinion

Pakistan's violent cyberspace: No place for dissent

by Rabia Mehmood

Obama's legacy in Asia

by Richard Javad Heydarian

Immigration should not divide black and Latinx people

by Jason Nichols

The Steele affair and the British deep state

by Alastair Sloan

in pictures
Middle East

Libya

What is Russia's endgame in Libya?

Haftar met with Russian officials in an effort to secure military support that would prepare for his control of Libya.

by Barbara Bibbo

Iran

Report warns Trump against scrapping Iran nuclear deal

Ending the agreement would lead to 'unfathomable consequences' throughout the region, International Crisis Group says.

by Megan O'Toole

Israel

Netanyahu's media scandal: Who bribed whom?

The latest revelations throw a glimmer of light on the systemic corruption in Israel, analysts say.

by Jonathan Cook

Palestine

Paris peace conference: A damp squib

A half-century of Israeli occupation is not going to be meaningfully addressed by international meetings.

by Mouin Rabbani

Battle for Aleppo

Syria's Civil War: Aleppo's heritage sites 'in danger'

UNESCO representatives are expected in Damascus next week to discuss ways of salvaging Aleppo's heritage.

by India Stoughton

Africa

Suicide bomb blast rips through Nigerian university

Is Sudan ready to have restrictions lifted?

'Stakes extremely high' as Gambia crisis deepens

AU to stop recognising Gambia's Jammeh as president

Latin America

Dozens killed and wounded in new Brazil prison riot

Dear Donald Trump: A letter from Mexico

Cold weather kills 180,000 alpacas in Peru

US policy change leaves Cuban migrants stranded

Europe

'Greece is not a safe place to live for refugees'

Afghan asylum seekers resort to sex work in Athens

Oxfam: Eight men are as rich as half the world

