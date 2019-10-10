VIDEO

Opinion

Small hands big missiles: Trump's dangerous adolescence

by Marwan Bishara

The BDS struggle in US academia

by David Palumbo-Liu

Helping Rana rebuild her life

by Pierre Krahenbuhl

America was a 'stan' long before Trump

by Andrew Mitrovica

in pictures
Middle East

Jerusalem

Jerusalem's Broken Homes

Al Jazeera tracked a record year of home demolitions in occupied East Jerusalem.

by Megan O'Toole
- Mohammed Haddad

Iran

Rafsanjani: The death of Iran's kingmaker

The absence of Rafsanjani's moderating and mediating role will be hugely felt in Iran's political scene.

by Omid Khazani

Yemen

Starving Yemenis resort to eating rubbish

"It is my daily attempt to stave off the death of my family," one man says, as the country's civil war grinds on.

by Khalid Al-Karimi
- Mohammed Al-Sameai

Israeli–Palestinian conflict

Elor Azaria case: 'No hope of equality before the law'

Israeli soldier convicted of killing wounded Palestinian is expected to receive a lenient sentence later this month.

by Jonathan Cook

Syrian Refugees

Painting away the trauma of Syria's war

Artist Diala Brisly is using art to help refugee children in Lebanon cope with the psychological burden of war.

by Francesca Mannocchi

Africa

Chad's former ruler appeals conviction, life sentence

Exiled Gambians ponder return to troubled homeland

Ghana's new president caught up in plagiarism scandal

Behind Ivory Coast's army mutiny

Latin America

New Brazil prison clash kills four in Amazon region

Bolivia weather takes centre stage in Dakar Rally

More UN observers 'dismissed' for Colombia rebels party

Manhunt on after US consular official shot in Mexico

Europe

Ice and snow blanket Europe

Theresa May is failing Brexit Britain

Red Cross warns of humanitarian crisis in UK hospitals

US tanks arrive in Germany for NATO mission in Europe