Scandinavian country surges from fourth place in last year's UN assessment all the way to top spot.

A chilly climate isn't keeping Norway from basking in the glow of being named the world's happiest country on Monday.

The Scandinavian country surged from fourth place in last year's UN assessment all the way to the top spot, according to the World Happiness Report 2017.

Other top countries on the list included Nordic neighbours Denmark and Iceland, as well as Switzerland.

Among the 20 nations at the bottom of the rankings, five were in the Middle East and North Africa and five were in sub-Saharan Africa.

The Central African Republic, which returned to the surveyed group, came in dead last at 155, with Burundi and Tanzania doing only slightly better.

UAE names first minister of state for happiness

Norwegian Prime Minister Erna Solberg, who is facing a tough re-election battle in September, welcomed the report as "a nice validation on a Monday morning".

"For many years, Norway has been behind Denmark in this ranking. I've made a point of it in many dinner speeches in the Nordics. Now I must find something new!" she said in a message on Facebook in Norwegian.

"But even if we top this statistic now we [must] continue to prioritise mental healthcare, to improve follow-up of children and young people because many are still struggling."

The report found that "all of the top four countries rank highly on all the main factors found to support happiness: caring, freedom, generosity, honesty, health, income and good governance".

Rounding out the top 10 were Finland, in fifth place, The Netherlands (6), Canada (7), New Zealand (8) and Australia and Sweden tied for 9th.

All in the top 10 were affluent, developed nations, though the report said that money was not the only ingredient for happiness.

In fact, among the wealthier countries the differences in happiness levels had a lot to do with "differences in mental health, physical health and personal relationships: the biggest single source of misery is mental illness", the report said.

"Income differences matter more in poorer countries, but even their mental illness is a major source of misery," it added.

Why is Guatemala one of the world's happiest countries?

Another major country, China, has made major economic strides in recent years. But its people are not happier than 25 years ago, the report found. China ranked 79th in the study of 155 countries.

The United States slipped to number 14 because of less social support and greater corruption - the very factors explaining why Nordic countries fare better on the happiness scale.

The World Happiness Report was released by the United Nations on the International Day of Happiness. It is the fifth such report since the first was published in 2012.

"Since then we have come a long way. Happiness is increasingly considered the proper measure of social progress and the goal of public policy," the report said.

Source: AFP news agency