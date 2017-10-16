The Brief: Qatar emir in Malaysia, Somalia, Catalonia

Qatar emir visits Kuala Lumpur, Somalia mourns, Catalan deadline nears and a personal film about the funeral industry.

    Qatar's emir is welcomed at the Parliament House in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia [Lai Seng Sin/Reuters]

    • We start in Somalia, a country in mourning and uncertainty after almost 300 people were killed in a truck bomb blast on Saturday. How has the world reacted? Find out here.
    • To the Middle East, and the Iraqi army is in the midst of a major operation in Kurdish-held Kirkuk. Why is the oil-rich region important to the Kurdish and Iraqi governments? Read all the latest developments.
    • In the UK, anger is growing towards the University of Manchester, which has allowed a Balfour Declaration "celebration" organised by a pro-Israel group. For supporters of the Zionist cause, November 2, 1917 marked the 97th anniversary of the infamous Balfour Declaration - the first major milestone leading to the creation of Israel in 1948. However, for Palestinians, the declaration would lead to the eventual loss of their land, subsequent displacement, and later occupation.
    • Have you seen our documentary exploring the life of funeral directors? Our correspondent takes you through a moving journey about business, life, death and PTSD. Watch Death in the Family.

    Looking ahead:

    • Spain has imposed a Monday deadline for the Catalan leader to clarify whether or not he is declaring secession. Carles Puigdemont finds himself in a difficult position following the referendum. We are reporting from Barcelona.
    • Qatar's emir is visiting Malaysia at a challenging time. The Gulf nation has been targeted by Saudi Arabia, Bahrain, UAE and other countries. What's on the agenda for Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani's Malaysia visit? Find out here.
    • And EU foreign ministers are expected to give fresh backing to the Iran nuclear deal after US President Donald Trump refused to certify the pact.

