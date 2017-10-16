Iraqi forces launch 'major' Kirkuk operation

Iraqi security forces have launched a "major operation" in the Kurdish-held region of Kirkuk to take control of a strategic military base and oil fields, according Kurdish and Iraqi officials.

The aim of the advance early on Monday was taking control of the Kurdish-controlled K1 airbase, west of Kirkuk, Lieutenant Colonel Salah el-Kinani, of the Iraqi army's 9th armoured division, told Reuters news agency.

Iraqi forces took control of "vast areas" in the oil-rich region without any opposition from Kurdish Peshmerga fighters, state TV said.

The Kurdistan Region Security Council had earlier said that Iraqi forces and members of the Popular Mobilisation Force (PMF) - paramilitary units largely made up of Iran-trained Shia militias - were advancing from Taza, south of Kirkuk, in a "major operation".

"Their intention is to enter the city and take over (the) K1 base and oil fields," it said in a post on Twitter.

Iraqi forces/PMF now advancing from Taza in South of Kirkuk in a major op w/ intention to enter the city and takeover K1 base & oil fields. — KR Security Council (@KRSCPress) October 15, 2017

Iraqi Prime Minister Haider al-Abadi gave orders to the security forces "to impose security in Kirkuk in cooperation with the population and the Peshmerga", state TV said.

Neither side reported any armed confrontation one hour after the initial report of the Iraqi advance.

"It's important to recognise that we are not actually hearing any fighting starting yet, but it does seem to be a concerted offensive towards these positions," Al Jazeera's Charles Stratford, reporting from Erbil, said.

According to the Iraqi army, the operation is spearheaded by its troops, federal police and counterterrorism units, and Shia militia groups are in a supportive role, added Stratford.

The operation followed a tense armed standoff in the area between Iraqi soldiers and allied PMF militia and Kurdish Peshmerga forces amid an escalating row between Baghdad and the autonomous Kurdish region of Iraq.

Rising tensions

Kurdish Peshmerga forces took control of oil-rich Kirkuk after the Iraqi army fled a major offensive by the Islamic State of Iraq and the Levant (ISIL, also known as ISIS) armed group in 2014.

But there has never been an agreement between the Kurdish Regional Government and the federal government in Baghdad about who should be in control of the area, and also benefit from its vast oil wealth.

Tensions between the two sides have been running especially high since Iraqi Kurds overwhelmingly voted for secession in a September 25 referendum that Baghdad rejected as illegal.

The non-binding poll was held in areas under the control of the KRG and in a handful of disputed territories, including Kirkuk.

Shortly after the referendum, the Iraqi parliament asked Prime Minister Haider al-Abadi to send troops to Kirkuk and take back control of the oil fields.

On Sunday, Kurdish leaders rejected a demand by Baghdad to cancel the outcome of the referendum as a precondition for talks to resolve the dispute.

"So long as the Kurds were willing to remain within Iraq, who controls Kirkuk and the oil fields in Kirkuk was not as critical an issue," Feisal Istrabadi, director of the Center for the Study of the Middle East at Indiana University, told Al Jazeera.

"After the referendum, when there is talk of independence while there is a de facto Kurdish presence in Kirkuk the stakes became much higher - and this unfortunately is the result."

Kirkuk province lies outside of the official borders of the Kurds' semi-autonomous territory. It is home to Kurds, Arabs, Turkmen and Christians.

The vast majority of Turkmen and Arabs who have lived in Kirkuk for generations boycotted the referendum.