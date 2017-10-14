US President Donald Trump is refusing to endorse the-two year old agreement between Tehran and world powers.

After months of bold talk and threats against Iran, the US president laid out a new strategy to challenge the leadership in Tehran.

Donald Trump refused to certify the major nuclear deal signed with Iran two years ago.

The Obama administration and six world powers agreed to lift long-running sanctions in return for Iranian promises to limit development of nuclear weapons.

Trump said Iran is not meeting the conditions of the agreement, but he stopped short of completely withdrawing from it.

Instead, he asked Congress to consider new sanctions on Iran.

Iran said Trump's allegations are delusional and world leaders were also quick to condemn the US president.

Is the US risking isolation from its allies?

Presenter: James Bays

Guests:

Ali Vaez - International Crisis Group.

Daryl Kimball - Arms Control Association

Mostafa Khoscheshm, Applied Sciences University, Tehran.

Source: Al Jazeera and news agencies