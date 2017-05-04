Iran election explainer

A fact sheet about Iran's presidential elections due to be held on May 19.

Iranian voters are set to elect a new president in less than two weeks. The position of the president is the second most powerful after the Supreme Leader, who is commander-in-chief and controls the Guardian Council.

The May 19 vote will be the first stage, with a possible runoff vote if none of the candidates wins a simple majority of 50 percent +1 of the votes. All voting is to be concluded before the start of the holy month of Ramadan on May 26.

The two sides of the political spectrum in Iran are:

- The conservative Principlist establishment, which controls most of Iran's economic might through the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corp's commercial enterprises and the vast financial resources of the religious endowments.

- The Reformist bloc, which prefers political, economic and social liberalisation and an opening up of Iran to foreign investment.