United States President Donald Trump is refusing to give up his signature campaign promise of building a wall along the country's border with Mexico.
But Democrats won't give him the more than $5bn he wants to build it.
The stalemate has led to the second-longest partial US government shutdown in history.
In response, Trump went on prime-time television on Tuesday to argue that the barrier is needed to stop what he calls a growing humanitarian and security crisis.
We ask, is there a crisis at the US-Mexico border?
Presenter: Folly Bah Thibault
Guests:
Sahar Aziz - founding director of the Center for Security, Race and Rights, professor of law at Rutgers University
David Ward - director of the National Association of Former US Border Patrol Agents
Lincoln Mitchell - political analyst and Professor at Columbia University
Source: Al Jazeera News