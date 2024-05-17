Is Putin’s visit to China a defining step toward shaping a new world order?

Western powers are concerned by the growing economic and strategic alliance between Russia and China.

Presidents Vladimir Putin and Xi Jinping have met more than 40 times in the last 10 years – signs of what the two leaders call a “no limits” partnership.

Putin’s latest visit comes as Russia’s dependence on China has increased in the face of crippling Western sanctions imposed over its invasion of Ukraine.

Beijing’s support has boosted the Russian economy.

And although it’s not directly supplied Moscow with weapons, the flow of Chinese technology and goods have helped its war effort.

Western powers are increasingly troubled by this deepening friendship between Russia and China.

Will this collaboration extend beyond their borders?

And could it lead to a shift in alliances and the global balance of power?

Presenter: Elizabeth Puranam

Guests:

Andy Mok, Senior research fellow at the Center for China and Globalization

Chris Weafer, Chief executive officer at Macro-Advisory, a global risk consultancy

Theresa Fallon, Director of the Centre for Russia Europe Asia Studies