Inside Story

The US president is in a military hospital receiving treatment for COVID-19.
The US president and first lady have tested positive for COVID-19.
The late emir was buried in Kuwait City on Wednesday after his death in the US.
Africa lost $836bn between 2000 and 2015 in what’s being termed ‘illicit capital flight’.
After coronavirus emerged in a market in Wuhan, China, it has affected every single part of the planet.
Both Armenia and Azerbaijan are determined to claim Nagorno-Karabakh as their own.
Thousands have rallied demanding President Abdel Fattah el-Sisi step down.
President Trump has not committed to a peaceful transfer of power if he loses election to Democratic rival Joe Biden.
PM Imran Khan’s party denies getting help from the army to win the 2018 election.
Australia’s Strategic Policy Institute says it has recorded 152 cases of Beijing’s ‘coercive diplomacy’.
Facebook says it has plans to take ‘aggressive’ measures during the United States election in November.
Former defense minister appointed interim president by a group chosen by the military leaders.
The US is imposing unilateral sanctions on Iran despite objections from the UN Security Council.
Protesters stage the biggest rally in years to demand political reforms and limits to the king’s powers.