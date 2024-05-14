What’s at stake in next month’s European elections?

Right-wing parties are expected to perform well, according to pre-election polls.

Europe is getting ready for next month’s crucial parliamentary election.

Ministers in Brussels have signed off a major overhaul of migration and asylum rules as the campaigning heats up.

Pre-election polls are predicting right-wing parties to perform well.

The election will shape the future of the institutions and reflect the political landscape of individual member states.

It is also the first European Parliament vote since the UK left the bloc.

So, what are the consequences of this year’s vote for the continent – and the world?

Presenter: Folly Bah Thibault

Guests:

Pieter Cleppe – Editor-in-chief at BrusselsReport.eu

Anna Maria Corazza Bildt – MEP candidate for the Renew Europe Group

Aurelian Mondon – Lecturer in French and comparative politics at the University of Bath