Video Duration 28 minutes 40 seconds
How significant is Russia’s new military offensive in northeastern Ukraine?
Troops take control of villages and attack energy facilities in Kharkiv region.
The Ukrainian military says Russian troops are making gains along its northeastern border.
Their advance deeper into the Kharkiv region has prompted fears among Western allies of a major assault on Ukraine’s second largest city, which lies close to the Russian border.
Russia’s latest offensive comes as Ukraine is facing a shortage of weapons and soldiers.
Is the Ukrainian army on the back foot?
Presenter: Sami Zeidan
Guests:
Hanna Shelest – Security Studies Program director at Ukrainian Prism, a foreign policy and security think tank
Roger Hilton – defence and security fellow at GLOBSEC
Pavel Felgenhauer – independent Russian defence and military analyst
Published On 13 May 2024