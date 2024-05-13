How significant is Russia’s new military offensive in northeastern Ukraine?

Troops take control of villages and attack energy facilities in Kharkiv region.

The Ukrainian military says Russian troops are making gains along its northeastern border.

Their advance deeper into the Kharkiv region has prompted fears among Western allies of a major assault on Ukraine’s second largest city, which lies close to the Russian border.

Russia’s latest offensive comes as Ukraine is facing a shortage of weapons and soldiers.

Is the Ukrainian army on the back foot?

Presenter: Sami Zeidan

Guests:

Hanna Shelest – Security Studies Program director at Ukrainian Prism, a foreign policy and security think tank

Roger Hilton – defence and security fellow at GLOBSEC

Pavel Felgenhauer – independent Russian defence and military analyst