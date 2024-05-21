Will ICC action deepen Israel’s international isolation?

The International Criminal Court’s top prosecutor seeks arrest warrants for Israeli and Hamas leaders.

In more than seven months of war, more than 35,000 Palestinians have been killed and large parts of the Gaza Strip destroyed.

The International Criminal Court’s top prosecutor says Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and Defence Minister Yoav Gallant bear criminal responsibility for war crimes and crimes against humanity.

ICC Prosecutor Karim Khan has also applied for arrest warrants for three Hamas leaders regarding the Palestinian group’s October 7 attack on Israel.

So what does this mean for the devastating war on Gaza?

And how does international legal pressure on Israel impact the realities on the ground?

Presenter: Adrian Finighan

Guests:

Diana Buttu – Palestinian lawyer and legal analyst

Daniel Levy – President of the US/Middle East Project

Kate Mackintosh – Executive director of the University of California Los Angeles Law School’s Promise Institute for Human Rights Europe