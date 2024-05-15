What does Georgia’s foreign influence bill mean for its bid to join the EU?

Protesters took to the streets in Tblisi after Georgia’s Parliament approved ‘foreign agents’ law.

Georgia’s Parliament has signed off on a controversial bill, sparking outrage in the capital.

In April, the government announced it was reviving legislation that would require media and nongovernmental organisations to register themselves as foreign agents if they receive more than 20 percent of their funding from abroad.

That led to weeks of mass demonstrations.

The government says the law is needed to promote transparency and preserve sovereignty. But critics say the bill drives Georgia closer to Russia.

How will it affect the country’s hopes of joining the European Union?

Presenter: Tom McRae

Guests:

Hans Gutbrod – professor of public policy, Illia State University, Georgia

Ketevan Shoshiashvili – senior researcher, Transparency International

Dachi Imedadze – campaign strategist, SHAME Movement