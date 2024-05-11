A total of 143 member nations voted in favour, reflecting global opinion on Israel’s war on Gaza.

The international community has debated Palestinian statehood for decades. Full membership at the United Nations would effectively recognise that.

Sweeping support at the General Assembly is the first step, but the final seal of approval comes from the UN Security Council.

Last month, the United States vetoed a resolution tabled by Algeria – and says it will do so again.

So, can the moral weight of the world opinion reflected at the UNGA pressure the US to reconsider?

What difference could the backing of 143 nations make to Palestine’s non-member Special Observer status?

Presenter: Neave Barker

Guests:

Jeffrey Sachs – Former adviser to the UN

Mustafa Barghouti – General-secretary, Palestinian National Initiative

Yossi Mekelberg – Associate fellow at the Middle East and North Africa Programme at the UK think tank Chatham House