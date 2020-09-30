Major Ethiopian dam highlights premium placed on fresh water supplies in region trying to adapt to climate change.
The Stream discusses the complexities of being biracial in Japan.
Thousands without shelter after fires destroyed Europe’s largest refugee settlement.
The Stream’s collaboration with the UN concludes with singer-songwriter Patti Smith and co-founders...
Dia Mirza joins our panel looking at challenges for women’s rights a quarter-century after the Beijing declaration.
The Stream meets deputy secretary-general and under-secretary-general for global communications about a landmark year.
The Stream talks to an expert panel about the history of protest in sport.
The Stream also looks at ethnic minority engagement in vaccine trials and asks whether Europe is seeing a second wave.
Protest movements on edge following recent targeted attacks on civil society voices.
The power of schooling and the forces seeking to prevent it.
We examine some of the world’s most vulnerable languages and meet communities trying to save them.
Malians uncertain over country’s future as military coup leaders remain in control.
Global campaign demands answers on fate of missing reporters and media workers.
Despite threat of arrest, demonstrators call for systematic democratic reforms.