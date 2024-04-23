Are celebrities doing enough to stop the war on Gaza?

Actors and artists have called for a ceasefire in Gaza. But are they doing enough with their platforms?

Protesters have disrupted traffic around both the Grammys and the Oscars, while artists at these award shows have made calls for a ceasefire in Gaza. At the Berlinale film festival, multiple artists spoke out explicitly against Israel, calling out the killings of Palestinians in the occupied territory. More than 80 acts and speakers dropped out of the South by Southwest festival, citing the involvement of several weapons companies and agencies tied to the United States Department of Defense. These protests often come despite the heavy influence of pro-Israeli organisations. But are artists and celebrities doing enough with their platforms to stop the war on Gaza?

Presenter: Myriam Francois

Guests:

Rolla Selbak – Palestinian American filmmaker

Yara Azzam – Palestinian American content creator

Anyssa Mahmoud – Palestinian American content creator