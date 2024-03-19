What will become of Gaza’s orphaned generation?

Dareen is one of thousands of Palestinian children orphaned in Gaza, where yet another generation is growing up scarred by war.

Israel’s war on Gaza has created a generation of orphans, Jordan’s King Abdullah II said, as he highlighted the mass killing of Palestinians in the ongoing offensive.

One of them is 11-year-old Dareen al-Bayaa, who was severely wounded and lost 70 family members, including her parents, in an Israeli air strike on their home in Gaza. She’s just one of 17,000 Palestinian children who were orphaned or separated from their parents in the war on the territory, according to the UN.

We had the opportunity to meet Dareen and ask her about what she went through and how she sees the future. Her resilience and her story reflect the harsh realities faced by so many children amid the Israeli offensive.

Presenter: Anelise Borges

Guests:

Fadi Elhindi – Palestine Country director, Taawon

Dr Ghassan Abu Sittah – The Ghassan Abu Sittah Children’s Fund

Steve Soseby – HEAL Palestine