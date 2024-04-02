How will Gen Z react to the TikTok ban in the US?

As the fate of TikTok hangs in the balance in the US, so too does the future of those who’ve turned the platform into an arena for change.

Within a few months, Americans might lose access to TikTok if a bipartisan bill that recently passed the House of Representatives is signed into law. The United States wants the Beijing-based parent company ByteDance, which owns TikTok, to sell the app to a US company over fears of privacy and national security. But how will this ban affect the mostly young content creators and advocates for marginalised voices who have found solace and solidarity on the platform?

Presenter: Myriam Francois

Guests:

Kahlil Greene – Digital educator and speaker

Nikita Redkar – Comedian, writer and content creator

Wally Rashid – Online personality and entrepreneur