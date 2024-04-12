Will dissent in DC make a difference in Israel’s war on Gaza?

Dissent over Gaza is growing in Washington, DC, but will this make a difference?

In recent months, pressure has been growing on the Biden administration from outside – but also increasingly from within. Younger voices are refusing to toe the line and forms of dissent – from resignations to self-immolation – are growing. Could dissent in Washington, DC be the key to an end to the bloodshed in Gaza? Do these forms of dissent make a difference? And why is it important to a new generation of civil servants to refuse to toe the line?

Presenter: Myriam Francois

Guests:

Annelle Sheline – Former State Department foreign affairs officer

Greg Stoker – Former US Army ranger and activist

Jasmine El Gamal – Former Pentagon Middle East adviser