Will dissent in DC make a difference in Israel’s war on Gaza?
Dissent over Gaza is growing in Washington, DC, but will this make a difference?
In recent months, pressure has been growing on the Biden administration from outside – but also increasingly from within. Younger voices are refusing to toe the line and forms of dissent – from resignations to self-immolation – are growing. Could dissent in Washington, DC be the key to an end to the bloodshed in Gaza? Do these forms of dissent make a difference? And why is it important to a new generation of civil servants to refuse to toe the line?
Presenter: Myriam Francois
Guests:
Annelle Sheline – Former State Department foreign affairs officer
Greg Stoker – Former US Army ranger and activist
Jasmine El Gamal – Former Pentagon Middle East adviser
Published On 12 Apr 2024