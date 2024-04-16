Why direct action is becoming common in the fight for the Palestinian cause

From blocking bridges to economic boycotts, direct action for Gaza is increasingly common. But can it succeed?

Direct action – the use of economic or physical power to achieve specific goals – has come to define the tactics of a new generation of advocates for the Palestinian cause. As people become more frustrated with their government’s failure to confront Israel’s assault on Gaza, direct action is becoming increasingly common. This episode looks at the people behind direct action and why it is their preferred mode of protest.

Presenter: Myriam Francois

Guests:

Medea Benjamin – Codepink co-founder

Lowkey – Hip-hop artist and activist

Ashish Prashar – No Tax for Genocide campaign co-founder