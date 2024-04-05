Why are doctors striking in several countries?

Doctors are trying to make the field more accessible, but are they concerned about quality of care or their own prestige?

Many countries around the world are facing a shortage of qualified doctors. Several countries have taken steps in recent months to make achieving qualification as a doctor more accessible. But these attempts have been met with pushback from doctors, especially younger junior doctors, with many expressing frustration at having undertaken long and expensive degrees that will no longer have the same value. Some have taken their frustrations to extremes, with patients dying as junior doctors in South Korea strike.

Presenter: Myriam Francois

Guests:

Dr Habib Rahman – Cardiology registrar

Dr David Bhimji Atellah – KMPDU secretary-general

Dr Alice Tan – Internal medicine specialist