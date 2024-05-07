Beyond borders: Migrants online

Migrants and refugees often rely on social media to navigate their way across borders, as do human trafficking networks.

Social media platforms have become more than just avenues for sharing updates or staying in touch with loved ones for migrants and refugees; they’ve transformed into lifelines. Some use social media to help navigate their way across borders or document their experiences. However, criminal gangs also use these platforms to advertise dangerous crossings, and human trafficking networks abuse social media to lure victims. In this episode, we discover how social media are impacting migrant journeys.

Presenter: Myriam Francois

Guests:

Carlos Eduardo Espina – immigrant rights activist and law student

Zoe Gardner – independent migration policy researcher, advocate and writer

Femi Nylander – poet, actor, filmmaker and author