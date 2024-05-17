How deepfakes can jeopardise the integrity of elections

As technologies such as AI and deepfakes reach new levels of sophistication, will the integrity of elections be undermined?

Deepfakes are increasingly making their way into political spaces, a phenomenon that more and more countries are struggling to keep up with. This episode will look into the influence of deepfakes in swaying current and upcoming elections of 2024 and how that can be regulated with the democratisation of AI.

Presenter: Myriam Francois

Guests:

Divyendra Singh Jadoun – Polymath Solutions founder

Laurie Segall – Journalist and Mostly Human Media CEO

Nighat Dad – Lawyer and Digital Rights Foundation founder