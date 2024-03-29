How have feminist voices evolved beyond the West?
As we mark Women’s History Month, what does feminism look like when we recentre sidelined voices from the Global South?
From women’s suffrage of the 1920s to the #MeToo movement, feminism in the West has driven demands for greater gender equality. However, the movement has often overlooked the struggles and perspectives of women from the Global South. This year, women across the world are, once again, calling on those who identify as feminists to engage in conversations about solidarity with marginalized women, who are frequently left out of mainstream conversations about feminism.
Presenter: Myriam Francois
Guests:
Yasmina Benslimane – Politics4Her founder
Lina Abirafeh – feminist activist and academic
Jaimee Swift – Black Women Radicals founder