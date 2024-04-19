How is overtourism affecting local communities?

How overtourism impacts local communities and ecosystems at some of the world’s most instagrammable travel destinations.

In this episode, we will speak with guests from communities that have been affected by overtourism and how social media culture is contributing to this issue. The conversation will shed light on the cultural, environmental and socioeconomic consequences of overtourism and answer these questions: Should people continue travelling to these places, and is there a way to be a sustainable, ethical tourist?

Presenter: Myriam Francois

Guests:

Saraswati Putri – Balinese poet and academic

Alex Gonzalez Ormerod – Mexican writer and historian

Doctor Kiona – Education Thru Travel, Founder

Bani Amor – Travel writer