Did Xi Jinping succeed in winning support against Trump’s tariff war?

Chinese president visits three Southeast Asian nations amid global uncertainty.

Chinese President Xi Jinping has been on a three-nation tour of Southeast Asia.

Xi is seeking to woo the region by projecting China as a source of stability in the face of global uncertainty caused by United States President Donald Trump’s tariffs on 185 countries.

Southeast Asia is China’s largest trading partner. But many countries, including Vietnam and Cambodia, also have strong business relations with the US.

Some have already reached out to the White House, hoping to negotiate a deal during the 90-day pause on tariffs.

Experts say that by excluding China, Trump’s conciliatory measure is aimed at isolating it globally.

So, did Xi Jinping succeed in winning over the leaders of Vietnam, Malaysia and Cambodia, to rally against Trump’s crippling trade barriers?

Can Beijing fend off Washington’s attempt to isolate it globally by using the tariff negotiations?

Presenter: Dareen Abughaida

Guests:

Shaun Rein – Director, China Market Research Group

Deborah Elms – Head of Trade Policy, Hinrich Foundation

Paolo von Schirach – President, Global Policy Institute