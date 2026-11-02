Inside Story
What’s the future of the Western Sahara conflict?
The United Nations ends its peacekeeping mission in the disputed territory.
It’s one of Africa’s longest-running conflicts.
The dispute over the territory of Western Sahara started more than 50 years ago. It began with the end of Spanish colonial rule in the region.
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Since then, both Morocco and the Polisario Front have claimed the Western Sahara.
In the 1990s, the United Nations tried to reach a settlement, and deployed a peacekeeping mission to the region.
Last week, that effort ended when Russia and the United States blocked proposals to extend the mission’s mandate.
So, could this development lead to renewed fighting?
Presenter: Imran Khan
Guests:
Samir Bennis – Political analyst and author of the book The Self-Determination Delusion: How Activist Scholars and Journalists Have Hijacked the Western Sahara Case
Irene Fernandez-Molina – Senior lecturer in International Relations at the University of Exeter in the United Kingdom and author of the book Moroccan Foreign Policy under Mohammed VI, 1999-2014
Mahjoub Mleiha – Advocacy head of Collective of Sahrawi Human Rights Defenders (CODESA)