Why are wealthy countries failing developing nations?

UN report warns climate adaptation funding is falling far short of needs

The United Nations Environment Programme has published a report warning that the world is not adapting quickly enough to keep pace with the growing human and economic costs linked to the climate crisis.

The UN singles out wealthy countries – responsible for the bulk of carbon emissions – for failing to meet their financial pledges.

At successive Conference of the Parties (COP) meetings, billions of dollars have been earmarked to help developing nations become more resilient.

But only a fraction has been paid out. What are the consequences?

Presenter: Imran Khan

Guests:

Sandrine Dixson-Decleve – Honorary president of the Club of Rome

Avantika Goswami – Climate change and green economy programme manager at the Centre for Science and Environment

Danny Sriskandarajah – Chief executive of the New Economics Foundation