Barcelona challenging for a quadruple this season but could be hampered by the schedule as Celta Vigo arrive in LaLiga.

Who: Barcelona vs Celta Vigo

What: Spanish LaLiga

Where: Estadi Olimpic Lluis Companys, Barcelona, Spain

When: Saturday at 4:15pm (14:15 GMT)

Barcelona will attempt to extend their lead at the top of LaLiga to seven points when they entertain Celta Vigo on Saturday.

Defending champions, Real Madrid, are second in the table but not in action until Sunday when they face Athletic Club.

The league leaders are far from happy, however, with the scheduling of their matches in the Spanish top flight as they chase a quadruple this season.

What are Barcelona upset about?

Barcelona coach Hansi Flick has demanded to meet with LaLiga officials over what he called a “joke” schedule, saying Spanish football was failing to take care of players.

The Catalan giants’ LaLiga game at Real Valladolid on Saturday, May 3, will kick off at 9:00pm (19:00 GMT) after being moved from an afternoon start on Sunday, May 4.

That rescheduling still gives them less than three days to prepare for the pivotal Champions League semifinal return leg at Inter Milan on May 6.

“I want to see this guy who’s responsible for that. For me, it’s a joke,” Flick told a news conference on Friday.

“It’s unbelievable and we have no time to rest … the guys who are responsible for that, I want to discuss with them, because they have no idea how it is.”

What can Barcelona still win this season?

The Champions League is one of three tournaments Barcelona are still competing in, exacerbating challenges relating to fixture congestion that Flick is familiar with after a trophy-laden spell at Bayern Munich.

But the German manager said the situation facing his team before a huge European match left him “speechless”.

“I never had this before. Every league protects their clubs when they play in the Champions League, especially in the semifinal,” he said.

“Bundesliga, Premier League, take care about the clubs. But here not. It’s just let them play.”

Barcelona already claimed the Spanish Super Cup earlier this season by defeating fierce rivals Real 5-2 in Saudi Arabia.

What is the form book like for Barcelona?

Barcelona are looking to bounce back after a 3-1 loss at Borussia Dortmund in the Champions League quarterfinals on Tuesday handed them their first defeat of 2025, although the Catalans progressed to the semi-finals 5-3 on aggregate.

How are Celta Vigo fairing in LaLiga?

Celta Vigo are seventh in the standings, chasing European football, and Flick praised their 37-year-old coach Claudio Giraldez, who came in this season and lifted a club that finished the last three campaigns in the bottom half.

“I have the highest respect for his work, he’s coached a great team … it has nothing to do with his age,” Flick said.

“Celta have a clear idea of how they want to play, they’re very brave in their build-up.

“For us, it’s important we show our strengths, maybe what we missed in Dortmund. We spoke about the situations we had in Dortmund, and we have to do better tomorrow … We have to play at our highest level. Also, they like their away matches.”

Head-to-head

This is the 58th meeting between the clubs, with Barcelona winning on 28 occasions and Celta winning on 13.

Barca are unbeaten in the last three encounters and have only lost one of the last six clashes between the sides.

When did Barcelona and Celta Vigo last meet?

Barca looked to have claimed victory at Celta in their LaLiga meeting in November as they held a 2-0 lead with only six minutes of normal time to play.

Raphinha and Robert Lewandowski scored Barca’s goals but after Marc Casado was sent off in the 82nd minute, Celta claimed a 2-2 draw thanks to goals from Alfon Gonzalez and Hugo Alvarez.

Barcelona team news

Alejandro Balde, Marc Casado, Marc Bernal and Marc-Andre ter Stegen are all absent for Barca due to injuries.

Celta Vigo team news

Hugo Alvarez and Carl Starfelt are Celta’s only two absentees. Both are ruled out by thigh injuries.