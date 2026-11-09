Video Duration 28 minutes 00 seconds 28:00

Inside Story

Will Najib Razak be transferred to house arrest?

Malaysia’s king and government are in a standoff after attorney general disputed order allowing former PM to leave jail.

A royal order, a jailed former prime minister, and a dispute over who has the final say.

Malaysia’s king has warned the government not to challenge his authority in Najib Razak’s transfer to house arrest.

Recommended Stories

list of 4 itemsend of list

Razak was due to leave prison after his party paid a $12m fine as part of the conditions of his royal pardon.

But the transfer was suspended after the attorney general sought clarification on the court order.

Najib is appealing a separate 15-year sentence for abuse of power and money laundering.

So, what is behind the standoff between Malaysia’s monarchy and government?

Presenter: James Bays

Guests:

Ibrahim Suffian – Co-founder and programmes director of the Merdeka Center for Opinion Research

James Chin – Professor of Asian Studies at the University of Tasmania

Bridget Welsh – Honorary research associate at the University of Nottingham, Malaysia

Published On 9 Nov 2026

Save