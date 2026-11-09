Will Najib Razak be transferred to house arrest?

Malaysia’s king and government are in a standoff after attorney general disputed order allowing former PM to leave jail.

A royal order, a jailed former prime minister, and a dispute over who has the final say.

Malaysia’s king has warned the government not to challenge his authority in Najib Razak’s transfer to house arrest.

Razak was due to leave prison after his party paid a $12m fine as part of the conditions of his royal pardon.

But the transfer was suspended after the attorney general sought clarification on the court order.

Najib is appealing a separate 15-year sentence for abuse of power and money laundering.

So, what is behind the standoff between Malaysia’s monarchy and government?

Presenter: James Bays

Guests:

Ibrahim Suffian – Co-founder and programmes director of the Merdeka Center for Opinion Research

James Chin – Professor of Asian Studies at the University of Tasmania

Bridget Welsh – Honorary research associate at the University of Nottingham, Malaysia