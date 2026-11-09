Inside Story
Will Najib Razak be transferred to house arrest?
Malaysia’s king and government are in a standoff after attorney general disputed order allowing former PM to leave jail.
A royal order, a jailed former prime minister, and a dispute over who has the final say.
Malaysia’s king has warned the government not to challenge his authority in Najib Razak’s transfer to house arrest.
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Razak was due to leave prison after his party paid a $12m fine as part of the conditions of his royal pardon.
But the transfer was suspended after the attorney general sought clarification on the court order.
Najib is appealing a separate 15-year sentence for abuse of power and money laundering.
So, what is behind the standoff between Malaysia’s monarchy and government?
Presenter: James Bays
Guests:
Ibrahim Suffian – Co-founder and programmes director of the Merdeka Center for Opinion Research
James Chin – Professor of Asian Studies at the University of Tasmania
Bridget Welsh – Honorary research associate at the University of Nottingham, Malaysia