Will the US resume its attacks on Iran?

Tehran says it’s ready with a maximum deterrence plan.

“Our response will be without geographical restrictions.”

That’s the warning from Iran as fears grow that the United States could renew all-out war after US President Donald Trump warned his country could attack Iran once US midterm elections were over.

Trump’s Republican Party suffered a severe blow in the congressional elections, losing its majority in both the House and the Senate. And Trump has conceded that the US-Israel war with Iran was partly to blame.

With the region on edge again, mediators have been trying to bring Tehran and Washington closer to a peace deal. But what will it take?

Presenter: Imran Khan

Guests:

Abdulla Banndar Al Etaibi – Assistant international relations professor at Qatar University in Doha

Ali Akbar Dareini – Researcher at the Center for Strategic Studies in Tehran

Sina Azodi – Director of the Middle East Studies master’s degree programme at George Washington University in Washington, DC