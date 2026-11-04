Inside Story
Will the US resume its attacks on Iran?
Tehran says it’s ready with a maximum deterrence plan.
“Our response will be without geographical restrictions.”
That’s the warning from Iran as fears grow that the United States could renew all-out war after US President Donald Trump warned his country could attack Iran once US midterm elections were over.
Trump’s Republican Party suffered a severe blow in the congressional elections, losing its majority in both the House and the Senate. And Trump has conceded that the US-Israel war with Iran was partly to blame.
With the region on edge again, mediators have been trying to bring Tehran and Washington closer to a peace deal. But what will it take?
Presenter: Imran Khan
Guests:
Abdulla Banndar Al Etaibi – Assistant international relations professor at Qatar University in Doha
Ali Akbar Dareini – Researcher at the Center for Strategic Studies in Tehran
Sina Azodi – Director of the Middle East Studies master’s degree programme at George Washington University in Washington, DC