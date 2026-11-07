Inside Story
Who is behind Europe’s suspected hybrid attacks?
Bomb hoaxes and supermarket cyberattacks are heightening security fears.
Italy says civilian infrastructure in Europe is “under attack”.
A series of bomb threats this week grounded flights and put airports on high alert. No explosives were found, and the threats appear to be false.
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But the disruption is not limited to aviation. Hackers have also targeted supermarket freezers in several countries, raising temperatures and spoiling food.
Together, the incidents are raising fears and questions about a wider campaign of hybrid attacks.
Who could be behind these threats? Are they connected? And can European nations come together to counter these acts of aggression?
Presenter: Dareen Abughaida
Guests:
Eric Schouten – Founder and CEO of Dyami Security Intelligence
Dennis-Kenji Kipker – Research director of the Cyber Intelligence Institute
Patrick Bury – Defence and security specialist at the University of Bath