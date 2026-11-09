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Iran war live: Trump says ‘Iron Gate’ in effect; drone hits Iraq gasfield

More than 70 percent of northern Iraq’s Kurdish region is without power after a drone struck the Khor Mor gas facility, causing a fire.

Traffic moves on a rainy day in Tehran on November 8, 2026.
Video Duration 05 minutes 04 seconds 05:04

Drone launched at gas field in Iraqi Kurdistan causes explosion, halts production

By Kristina Harazim and Adam Hancock
Published On 9 Nov 2026

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  • More than 70 percent of northern Iraq’s Kurdish region is without power after a drone struck the Khor Mor gas facility and caused a fire.
  • US President Donald Trump says Washington’s latest blockade on Iran’s land supply routes, dubbed “Iron Gate”, is in effect, and that renewed strikes are “highly unlikely” if there is progress in talks on Tehran’s nuclear programme and the reopening of the Strait of Hormuz.