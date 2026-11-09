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Iran war live: Trump says ‘Iron Gate’ in effect; drone hits Iraq gasfield
More than 70 percent of northern Iraq’s Kurdish region is without power after a drone struck the Khor Mor gas facility, causing a fire.
Published On 9 Nov 2026
- More than 70 percent of northern Iraq’s Kurdish region is without power after a drone struck the Khor Mor gas facility and caused a fire.
- US President Donald Trump says Washington’s latest blockade on Iran’s land supply routes, dubbed “Iron Gate”, is in effect, and that renewed strikes are “highly unlikely” if there is progress in talks on Tehran’s nuclear programme and the reopening of the Strait of Hormuz.