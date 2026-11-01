How will the Iran war shape the outcome of the US midterm vote?

The conflict has become a central issue ahead of Tuesday’s polls.

The war on Iran has emerged as a major campaign issue in the United States midterm elections.

Voters are preparing to cast their ballots on Tuesday, November 3, and for many, the effects of the Iran conflict at home are top of mind.

Fuel prices have skyrocketed, driving up the prices of other goods, too.

Polls suggest many Democrats – and Republicans – say this conflict was not worth the consequences.

So will the election shift the Senate and House of Representatives in Democrats’ favour? And what would that mean for the rest of President Donald Trump’s time in the White House?

Presenter: Mohammed Jamjoom

Guests:

Hassan Ahmadian – Associate professor at the University of Tehran and deputy director of the Middle East Scientific and Strategic Studies Center

Patrick Mara – Chairman of the Washington, DC Republican Party

James Butler – Democratic Party strategist