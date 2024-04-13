How high is the risk of conflict between Iran and Israel?

Tehran promises a response to Israeli attack on its consulate in Syria.

Iran is threatening retaliation for the Israeli attack on the Iranian consulate in Syria that killed seven people at the start of April.

The United States is talking up the possibility of an imminent attack by Tehran and promising to defend Israel.

So how dangerous is the situation? And what’s the risk of a wider conflict?

Presenter: James Bays

Guests:

Hassan Ahmadian – Professor of Middle East and North Africa studies at the University of Tehran

Trita Parsi – Executive vice president at the Quincy Institute, a US think tank in Washington, DC

Carne Ross – Founder of the Independent Diplomat advisory group