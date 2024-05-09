Will Joe Biden do more to stop Israel’s assault on Rafah?
In a rare warning, the US president threatens to halt some arms supplies if Israel invades city in southern Gaza.
For the first time since Israel’s war on Gaza began in October, United States President Joe Biden has admitted American weapons have been used to kill civilians.
And he is threatening to stop supplying arms that have been part of US efforts “to secure Israel”.
Keep readinglist of 4 items
What did Biden say about US arms transfers to Israel and what does it mean?
Bisan Owda and AJ+ win Peabody Award for Gaza war coverage
Thousands of protesters rally against Israel’s participation in Eurovision
The comments are the strongest warning yet by the president against a ground invasion of Rafah by Israeli forces.
But are Biden’s comments an attempt to calm down anger at home as he seeks another term in office in November’s election?
Or will he take tougher action against Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s government?
Presenter:
Neave Barker
Guests:
Scott Lucas – professor of international politics, University College Dublin’s Clinton Institute
Tahani Mustafa – senior Palestine analyst with the NGO International Crisis Group
Menachem Klein – political science professor, Israel’s Bar-Ilan University