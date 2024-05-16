Live updatesLive updates,
Israel’s war on Gaza live: Mass displacement as Israelis intensify assaults
Israeli forces reportedly sustaining casualties as Palestinian fighters launch attacks in northern Gaza with more than 600,000 Palestinians on the move in the war-torn south.
- Deadly battles rage in Gaza’s north with Palestinian armed groups attacking invading Israeli troops in small-arms ambushes and with rocket fire and improvised explosive devices.
- The International Rescue Committee (IRC) says the “scale of the crisis defies imagination” in southern Gaza as Israeli ground forces invade Rafah and mass displacement leaves people in need of food and water, and lacking adequate sanitation.