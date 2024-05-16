Live updates,

Israel’s war on Gaza live: Mass displacement as Israelis intensify assaults

Israeli forces reportedly sustaining casualties as Palestinian fighters launch attacks in northern Gaza with more than 600,000 Palestinians on the move in the war-torn south.

People carry some belongings as they walk through a debris-strewn street in the al-Zaitoun neighbourhood of Gaza City in the northern part of the Palestinian territory on May 15, 2024, amid the ongoing conflict between Israel and the militant Hamas movement. (Photo by AFP)
This video may contain light patterns or images that could trigger seizures or cause discomfort for people with visual sensitivities.
By Alastair Mccready and Zaheena Rasheed
Published On 16 May 2024
  • Deadly battles rage in Gaza’s north with Palestinian armed groups attacking invading Israeli troops in small-arms ambushes and with rocket fire and improvised explosive devices.
  • The International Rescue Committee (IRC) says the “scale of the crisis defies imagination” in southern Gaza as Israeli ground forces invade Rafah and mass displacement leaves people in need of food and water, and lacking adequate sanitation.