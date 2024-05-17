Live updatesLive updates,
Israel’s war on Gaza live: 700,000 Palestinians flee military onslaught
Israel plans to deploy more troops and ‘intensify’ its ground invasion of southern Rafah in defiance of global warnings over the fate of hundreds of thousands of Palestinian civilians.
- Thousands of Palestinian civilians in northern Gaza are cut off from water and food after a week-long Israeli incursion that has led to heavy casualties on both sides.
