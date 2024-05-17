Live updates,

Israel’s war on Gaza live: 700,000 Palestinians flee military onslaught

Israel plans to deploy more troops and ‘intensify’ its ground invasion of southern Rafah in defiance of global warnings over the fate of hundreds of thousands of Palestinian civilians.

epa11344195 Smoke raises as a result of an Israeli airstrike, on Jalbalia in the northern part of the Gaza Strip, as seen from the Israeli side of the border on, in southern Israel, on 16 May 2024. More than 35,100 Palestinians and over 1,455 Israelis have been killed, according to the Palestinian Health Ministry and the Israel Defense Forces (IDF), since Hamas militants launched an attack against Israel from the Gaza Strip on 07 October 2023, and the Israeli operations in Gaza and the West Bank which followed it. EPA-EFE/ATEF SAFADI
By Alastair Mccready
Published On 17 May 2024
  • Thousands of Palestinian civilians in northern Gaza are cut off from water and food after a week-long Israeli incursion that has led to heavy casualties on both sides.
  • Israel plans to deploy more troops and “intensify” its ground invasion of southern Rafah in defiance of global warnings over the fate of hundreds of thousands of Palestinian civilians sheltering in the war-battered city.