As Israel seizes the Rafah crossing, where will Palestinians in Gaza go?

Israeli forces attack Rafah, halting crucial aid despite truce talks.

Israeli military vehicles operate in the Gazan side of the Rafah Crossing, amid the ongoing conflict between Israel and Palestinian Islamist group Hamas, in the southern Gaza Strip, in this handout image released on May 7, 2024
Israeli military vehicles operate on the Gaza side of the Rafah border crossing in the southern Gaza Strip in this handout image released on May 7, 2024
Published On 9 May 2024

Israeli forces have seized control of Gaza’s Rafah border crossing with Egypt, cutting off a vital route for humanitarian aid and potential sanctuary for civilians from a building offensive. What’s next for the people stranded there?

In this episode: 

