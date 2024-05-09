As Israel seizes the Rafah crossing, where will Palestinians in Gaza go?

Israeli forces have seized control of Gaza’s Rafah border crossing with Egypt, cutting off a vital route for humanitarian aid and potential sanctuary for civilians from a building offensive. What’s next for the people stranded there?

