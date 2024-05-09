As Israel seizes the Rafah crossing, where will Palestinians in Gaza go?
Israeli forces attack Rafah, halting crucial aid despite truce talks.
Israeli forces have seized control of Gaza’s Rafah border crossing with Egypt, cutting off a vital route for humanitarian aid and potential sanctuary for civilians from a building offensive. What’s next for the people stranded there?
Keep readinglist of 4 items
The Take: As Gaza ceasefire negotiations heat up, Rafah’s invasion looms
The Take: The movement to break Israel’s siege on Gaza
‘Student revolution’: US protesters promise to continue despite crackdown
In this episode:
- Sara Khairat (@sarakhairat), journalist
Episode credits:
This episode was produced by Sarí el-Khalili and Khaled Soltan with our host Malika Bilal. Catherine Nouhan and Fahrinisa Campana fact-checked this episode.
Our sound designer is Alex Roldan. Our lead of audience development and engagement is Aya Elmileik, and Adam Abou-Gad is our engagement producer.
Alexandra Locke is The Take’s executive producer. Ney Alvarez is Al Jazeera’s head of audio.
Connect with us:
@AJEPodcasts on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Threads and YouTube