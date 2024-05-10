UN backs Palestine’s bid for membership: How did your country vote?

A breakdown by country of the UN General Assembly vote on a resolution for Palestinian to become a full UN member.

The United Nations General Assembly (UNGA) has overwhelmingly voted to support a Palestinian bid to become a full UN member by recognising it as qualified to join and recommending the UN Security Council “reconsider the matter favourably”.

Memberships can only be decided by the UN Security Council, and last month, the US vetoed a bid for full membership.

The current resolution does not give Palestinians full membership, but recognises them as qualified to join, and it gives Palestine more participation and some rights within the UNGA.

Here is a breakdown of how each country voted in the UNGA in New York City on Friday:

For (143):

A: Algeria, Andorra, Angola, Antigua and Barbuda, Armenia, Australia, Azerbaijan

B: Bahamas, Bahrain, Bangladesh, Barbados, Belarus, Belgium, Belize, Benin, Bhutan, Bolivia, Bosnia and Herzegovina, Botswana, Brazil, Brunei, Burkina Faso, Burundi

C: Cabo Verde, Cambodia, Central African Republic, Chad, Chile, China, Colombia, Comoros, Costa Rica, Cuba, Cyprus

D: Democratic People’s Republic of Korea (North Korea), Democratic Republic of the Congo, Denmark, Djibouti, Dominica, Dominican Republic

E: East Timor, Egypt, El Salvador, Equatorial Guinea, Eritrea, Estonia, Ethiopia

F: France

G: Gabon, The Gambia, Ghana, Greece, Grenada, Guatemala, Guinea, Guinea-Bissau, Guyana

H: Haiti, Honduras

I: Iceland, India, Indonesia, Iran, Iraq, Ireland, Ivory Coast

J: Jamaica, Japan, Jordan

K: Kazakhstan, Kenya, Kuwait, Kyrgyzstan

L: Laos, Lebanon, Lesotho, Libya, Liechtenstein, Luxembourg

M: Madagascar, Malaysia, Maldives, Mali, Malta, Mauritania, Mauritius, Mexico, Mongolia, Montenegro, Morocco, Mozambique, Myanmar

N: Namibia, Nepal, New Zealand, Nicaragua, Niger, Nigeria, Norway

O: Oman

P: Pakistan, Panama, Peru, Philippines, Poland, Portugal

Q: Qatar

R: Republic of Korea (South Korea), Russia, Rwanda

S: Saint Kitts and Nevis, Saint Lucia, Saint Vincent and the Grenadines, San Marino, Saudi Arabia, Senegal, Serbia, Seychelles, Sierra Leone, Singapore, Slovakia, Slovenia, Somalia, South Africa, Spain, Sri Lanka, Sudan, Suriname, Syria

T: Tajikistan, Thailand, Trinidad and Tobago, Tunisia, Turkmenistan, Turkey

U: Uganda, United Arab Emirates, United Republic of Tanzania, Uruguay, Uzbekistan

V: Vietnam

Y: Yemen

Z: Zambia, Zimbabwe

Thank you to the peoples of the world, nations, & majority of States who voted for Palestinian self-determination, for Palestinian existence & future. Thank you for standing for humanity, for the UN Charter, & for freedom & justice. Onwards, until 194th Member 🇵🇸🇺🇳 pic.twitter.com/H15egK4zwj — State of Palestine (@Palestine_UN) May 10, 2024

Against (9):

A: Argentina

C: Czech Republic

H: Hungary

I: Israel

M: Micronesia

N: Nauru

P: Palau, Papua New Guinea

U: United States

Abstained (25):

A: Albania, Austria

B: Bulgaria

C: Canada, Croatia

F: Fiji, Finland

G: Georgia, Germany

I: Italy

L: Latvia, Lithuania

M: Malawi, Marshall Islands, Monaco

N: Netherlands, North Macedonia

P: Paraguay

R: Republic of Moldova, Romania

S: Sweden, Switzeland

U: Ukraine, United Kingdom

V: Vanuatu