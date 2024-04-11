What has allowed Israel operate an assassination policy for decades?

Sons and grandchildren of Hamas political leader killed in latest Israeli air attack in Gaza.

Three sons and four grandchildren of Hamas political leader Ismail Haniyeh were assassinated in Gaza on Wednesday.

Their names added to a long list of people killed by Israeli targeted operations worldwide.

So, why does Israel pursue such policy? And what is its impact?

Presenter: Sohail Rahman

Guests:

Ilan Pappe – Professor of history at Exeter University in the UK

Rami Khouri – Distinguished public policy fellow, Issam Fares Institute at the American University of Beirut

Colin Clarke – Director of research at The Soufan Group