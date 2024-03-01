Will Israel’s ultra-Orthodox community serve in its military?

There is renewed push to force ultra-Orthodox Jews to serve in the Israeli military.

Israel has called on its reserves to wage its ground war on Gaza.

But its ultra-Orthodox Jewish community has an exemption to military service going back decades.

Now, the defence minister says they need to join the fight.

But can a national consensus be reached on such a divisive issue?

And can Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s government survive the fallout from such a policy change?

Presenter:

Hashem Ahelbarra

Guests:

Efraim Inbar – President of The Jerusalem Institute for Strategy and Security

Akiva Eldar – Political analyst and former columnist for Israel’s Haaretz newspaper

Yehoshua Pfeffer – Community rabbi and executive member of Netzah Yehuda