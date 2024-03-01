Video Duration 28 minutes 00 seconds
Will Israel’s ultra-Orthodox community serve in its military?
There is renewed push to force ultra-Orthodox Jews to serve in the Israeli military.
Israel has called on its reserves to wage its ground war on Gaza.
But its ultra-Orthodox Jewish community has an exemption to military service going back decades.
Now, the defence minister says they need to join the fight.
But can a national consensus be reached on such a divisive issue?
And can Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s government survive the fallout from such a policy change?
Presenter:
Hashem Ahelbarra
Guests:
Efraim Inbar – President of The Jerusalem Institute for Strategy and Security
Akiva Eldar – Political analyst and former columnist for Israel’s Haaretz newspaper
Yehoshua Pfeffer – Community rabbi and executive member of Netzah Yehuda
Published On 1 Mar 2024