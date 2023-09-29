What does the future hold for Nagorno-Karabakh?

It has been disputed for decades, but the region is now under Azerbaijan’s control.

Azerbaijan is now in full control of Nagorno-Karabakh.

That appears to mark the end of decades of fighting over the disputed enclave.

Armenia and Azerbaijan have struggled for control of the region for decades.

It is internationally recognised as part of Azerbaijan, but has been home to a large population of ethnic Armenians.

Fearing reprisals, they are now fleeing across the border.

So what will become of them?

And could this have implications for separatist struggles elsewhere in the world?

Presenter: Mohammed Jamjoom

Guests:

Nigar Arpadarai – Member of Azerbaijan’s parliament

Matthew Bryza – Former US mediator of the Nagorno-Karabakh conflict

Arsen Kharatyan – Former adviser to Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan