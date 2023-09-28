Armenia, Azerbaijan, and Nagorno-Karabakh’s mass exodus

Want to hear your voice on The Take? Record a voice message for International Podcast Day about why you listen and it could be featured on the show.

The fighting over Nagorno-Karabakh, recognised internationally as part of Azerbaijan, goes back decades. But last week, after a battle that lasted less than 24 hours, Azerbaijan declared victory over the territory and invited the ethnic Armenians who weren’t involved in the fighting to stay. Now, tens of thousands of them are leaving their homeland without any hope of returning. So how did this happen, and what does this mean for the people most affected as an era comes to an end?

